Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is estimated to be US$ 67.48 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period - By PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotics and Automation Actuators Market accounted for US$ 18.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 67.48 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.8%. Automation is the process where technology is used to complete tasks. Robotics is the process where robots are developed for carrying out particular functions. Electric actuators are commonly used actuators in robotics. It converts electric energy into rotary motion or linear. Electric, Pneumatic and Hydraulic are major types of actuators which helps in robotic function. Industrial robots offers variety of applications in material handling, painting, assembly, picking, palletizing, packing, spot welding, arc welding, de-burring and polishing, grinding, mechanical cutting, etc. Actuators plays major role in robotic as it makes robots arm to rotate, robots wheel to turn, and robot gripper to open or close. Robotics and Automation Actuators are widely used in chemical industries, mining, aerospace and defense, and automation due to its non-toxic, energy competent, clean and silent properties. Robotic automation are used by manufacturers to automate repetitive in material handling and assembly. Robotics are used in manufacturing industries for transfer, fabrication, assembly of parts and finishing. ABB, Yamaha Motors, iRobot, Zebra Technologies, Nividia, Fanuc, Universal Robots Technologies, Yaskawa, Midea Group, and Denso Corporation are the largest robotics companies in the world in 2022 which has stand at forefront of all innovation. Sensing and perception, operator interface, programming, manipulators, effectors and mobility or locomotion are the major fields of robotics. Medical robotics are used in healthcare for streamline clinical workflow, assisting with surgeries, workplace safety, hospital logistics and enhancing patient care. However, wide applications has enhanced the growth of Robotics and Automation Actuators Market.

Key Highlights:

In May 2022, Qualcomm has launched advanced development of smarter and safer autonomous Robots for Industry 4.0, Logistics, and Urban aerial mobility with next-generation 5G and Al Robotics Solutions. Newly advanced development will enable more intelligent, productive, and advanced connected robots and intelligent machines for improving business operations, fuel innovation and enhancing manufacturing productivity.

In February 2022, AMP (Applied Motion Products) has released new line of linear actuators with StepSERVO equipped integrated motors. These new launched actuators utilize AMP’s closed-loop stepper technology used for programming, direct onboard motor drive and optional networking.

Analyst View:

Growth in industrialization has increased the demand for robotic and automation actuators in material handling and other process. Rise in automation industries, low cost manufacturing units and importance of robotic and automation actuators in industries has given boosts in target market growth. Robots are important in future as it will help in increasing productivity, economic growth, helps in eliminating dangerous jobs for humans, and create new opportunities across worldwide for many people. However, rise in industrialization, and new technological advancement has given positive impact on target market growth and expected to rise till forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Robotics and Automation Actuators Market accounted for US$ 18.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 67.48 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.8%. The Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End-Users and Region.

Based on Type, Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is segmented into Linear, Rotary.

Based on Application, Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is segmented into Fabrication, Packaging, Picking, Arc Welding, Assembly, Spot Welding, Palletizing, Machine Tending, and others.

Based on End-Users, Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is segmented into Manufacturing, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Agriculture and others.

By Region, the Robotics and Automation Actuators Marketis segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Robotics and Automation Actuator Market:

The prominent players operating in the Robotics and Automation Actuators Marketincludes, MISUMI, Moog, ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Curtis-Wright Corporation, Rockwell Automation, SMC Corporation, Tolomatic Inc., DVG Automation S.p.A., Rotomation, Macron Dynamics Inc., Thomson Industries Inc., SKF Technologies, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

