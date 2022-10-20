JOE AND LIZ’S FIGHT AGAINST RACISM AND LIFE’S TURBULENCES CONTINUE
Author L.A. Champagne presents the third book of The Common Threads Trilogy where The Allen family is faced with numerous challengesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ontario- based writer L.A Champagne presents the final novel for The Common Threads trilogy. The book covers the mid-1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. After the shocking incident that left the Allen family shattered, moving forward with life was the only path to take.
In this final book of the trilogy, the challenges faced by the married couple upon racing a family were narrated. Considering that the union of Joe and Liz was deemed an interracial marriage, they continue to face various turbulences. Liz, the mother of boys, is deeply fazed upon raising her children while dealing with sibling rivalry, homosexuality, and racism. Liz’s children faced a tragic situation at school, there was no black teacher to teach them. Due to this situation, the scholastic life of one of the kids, John, was halted. James was jealous of his brother John being at home, and John was jealous of James being able to attend school. This resulted in sibling rivalry making it even harder for Liz, their mother to manage the family.
Author L.A. Champagne lives in Ontario, Canada. She was born with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus. Amidst these conditions, L.A Champagne managed to beat the odds and graduated from Georgian College, Barrie Ontario with an Advertising Diploma. She served a total of five years volunteering for RVH Auxiliary as head of public relations at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie Ontario, until she was no longer allowed to continue the job due to her condition.
An intriguing read full of adventure, suspense, and family values. The book “The Common Threads Trilogy: Common Threads III” by author L.A. Champagne is available for grabs on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms. This read will surely be easily added to the favorites pile!
