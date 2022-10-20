Microban International Partners With Cosmo® – A Fresh Step Forward In Performance Footwear Fabrics
EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International is pleased to announce a new partnership with Cosmo®, a world leader in eco-friendly and sustainable footwear textiles. Cosmo is now the exclusive Microban Approved Component Supplier (ACS) partner in the footwear category, providing materials treated with Microban® antimicrobial technology to all global footwear brands.
Cosmo has adopted the new Microban Fresh Fabric System™, combining Microban® antimicrobial technology and quality control with its own superior fabric finishing capabilities to deliver high quality footwear textiles that consistently meet stringent odor control and antimicrobial performance standards. Josh van Dernoot, President of Cosmo, explained: “We wanted to use a non-metal solution compatible with sustainable textile manufacturing processes, in line with our company ethos and to match the recent shift in the textile industry. The Microban Fresh Fabric System is the perfect option for us, as it delivers the eco-friendly, non-heavy metal alternative that footwear brands are looking for.”
Footwear is unavoidably subjected to sweat and heat on a regular basis, and is difficult to keep clean, providing an ideal environment for bacteria to thrive and generate odors. Additionally, the Microban Footwear Survey 2021 indicated that over 80 % of consumers were interested in having antimicrobial technology incorporated into the fabric of their footwear.1 Microban built-in product protection for textile applications shows high antimicrobial efficacy, inhibiting the growth of bacteria and fungi by up to 99.9 %, keeping footwear fresher for longer. This helps to prevent odors, stains and premature disposal, prolonging the useable lifetime of the product and reducing textile waste.
“Our partnership with Cosmo as an ACS gives footwear brands access to the antimicrobial technology that meets their needs. The Microban brand is a world leader in its field, as well as a trusted marque, with over 70 % brand awareness among footwear consumers”, said Michael Ruby, President of Microban.
Footwear including Microban® antimicrobial technology and branding will be rolling out throughout 2023, with the initial sales of antimicrobial Cosmo fabrics to footwear producers beginning in 2022.
Find out more about this fresh new partnership here.
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
Sarah Khan or Audrey Jestin
Cosmo has adopted the new Microban Fresh Fabric System™, combining Microban® antimicrobial technology and quality control with its own superior fabric finishing capabilities to deliver high quality footwear textiles that consistently meet stringent odor control and antimicrobial performance standards. Josh van Dernoot, President of Cosmo, explained: “We wanted to use a non-metal solution compatible with sustainable textile manufacturing processes, in line with our company ethos and to match the recent shift in the textile industry. The Microban Fresh Fabric System is the perfect option for us, as it delivers the eco-friendly, non-heavy metal alternative that footwear brands are looking for.”
Footwear is unavoidably subjected to sweat and heat on a regular basis, and is difficult to keep clean, providing an ideal environment for bacteria to thrive and generate odors. Additionally, the Microban Footwear Survey 2021 indicated that over 80 % of consumers were interested in having antimicrobial technology incorporated into the fabric of their footwear.1 Microban built-in product protection for textile applications shows high antimicrobial efficacy, inhibiting the growth of bacteria and fungi by up to 99.9 %, keeping footwear fresher for longer. This helps to prevent odors, stains and premature disposal, prolonging the useable lifetime of the product and reducing textile waste.
“Our partnership with Cosmo as an ACS gives footwear brands access to the antimicrobial technology that meets their needs. The Microban brand is a world leader in its field, as well as a trusted marque, with over 70 % brand awareness among footwear consumers”, said Michael Ruby, President of Microban.
Footwear including Microban® antimicrobial technology and branding will be rolling out throughout 2023, with the initial sales of antimicrobial Cosmo fabrics to footwear producers beginning in 2022.
Find out more about this fresh new partnership here.
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
Sarah Khan or Audrey Jestin
kdm communications limited
+44 1480 405333
ideas@kdm-communications.com