Marolina Outdoor Pledges Generous Contribution To Support Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Marolina Outdoor, home to Huk Fishing and Nomad Outdoor, announced today they will contribute 10% of all sales from October 18-23 from both hukgear.com & nomadoutdoor.com to fund relief efforts from catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane Ian.
Ian’s 150 mph winds caused widespread damage across the region and pushed a storm surge upwards of 18 feet into the Florida coastline. More than 20 inches of rainfall caused additional flooding, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses, many of which remain inundated two weeks post-storm. Based in Charleston, SC, Marolina Outdoor knows the effects a hurricane can have on a community, and together we can help Florida recover faster and stronger than ever.
“Marolina is committed to providing assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Chris Russell, Vice President of Marketing. “Supporting affected communities with response and recovery after disasters is important and necessary. We are proud partners with Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing and are grateful to RCR for their additional pledged contribution to the recovery efforts. We hope that our contribution, and those of other organizations and companies like RCR, will help to provide substantial aid to those most impacted. We know the coming days will be challenging, but Floridians are known for their resilience. We hope rebuilding and healing can soon begin for the beautiful state of Florida and its citizens.”
About Marolina Outdoor:
Marolina Outdoor Inc. was founded to bring deep-seated product expertise across all outdoor categories. Our innovative designs and technologically-focused products create the foundation of our authentic outdoor apparel. Huk clothing represents a fresh take and a unique understanding of angling needs, offering functional styles that appeal to anglers of all ages. NOMAD is motivated to provide quality apparel so that hunters can maximize their experiences to hunt and provide sustenance regardless of the size of the game or where their pursuits lead them.
Dani Renfroe | Account Executive
Ian’s 150 mph winds caused widespread damage across the region and pushed a storm surge upwards of 18 feet into the Florida coastline. More than 20 inches of rainfall caused additional flooding, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses, many of which remain inundated two weeks post-storm. Based in Charleston, SC, Marolina Outdoor knows the effects a hurricane can have on a community, and together we can help Florida recover faster and stronger than ever.
“Marolina is committed to providing assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Chris Russell, Vice President of Marketing. “Supporting affected communities with response and recovery after disasters is important and necessary. We are proud partners with Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing and are grateful to RCR for their additional pledged contribution to the recovery efforts. We hope that our contribution, and those of other organizations and companies like RCR, will help to provide substantial aid to those most impacted. We know the coming days will be challenging, but Floridians are known for their resilience. We hope rebuilding and healing can soon begin for the beautiful state of Florida and its citizens.”
About Marolina Outdoor:
Marolina Outdoor Inc. was founded to bring deep-seated product expertise across all outdoor categories. Our innovative designs and technologically-focused products create the foundation of our authentic outdoor apparel. Huk clothing represents a fresh take and a unique understanding of angling needs, offering functional styles that appeal to anglers of all ages. NOMAD is motivated to provide quality apparel so that hunters can maximize their experiences to hunt and provide sustenance regardless of the size of the game or where their pursuits lead them.
Dani Renfroe | Account Executive
SOURCE OUTDOOR GROUP
+1 770-535-6028
email us here