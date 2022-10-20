Pinpoint Communications Will Soon Cover Beatrice With Fiber to the Home

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Neb., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinpoint Communications and the City of Beatrice are excited to announce they have entered into a Public Private Partnership Agreement for Pinpoint and the City to develop and construct an all-fiber network to all business and residential properties within the city limits.

An aerial and underground conduit system deployed with 100% fiber connectivity will be established to enhance the deployment of Fiber-based Broadband services within the community of Beatrice. Installation will begin in early 2023 with completion later that year, upon which, residents and businesses will enjoy the luxury of high-speed Internet and outstanding customer service provided by Pinpoint. Pinpoint will be opening a retail location in the community of Beatrice to further assist the community with its broadband needs.

"Pinpoint is proud to continue our expansion efforts in rural America and support economic development. Pinpoint believes that every community should have access to an all-fiber network that has the capabilities to futureproof the technology of the future. Pinpoint is committed to ensuring that all rural Nebraskans have access to high-quality broadband services. Pinpoint is excited about the partnership with the City and looks forward to serving these new customers in Beatrice," said Tom Shoemaker, Pinpoint president.

"The City of Beatrice is excited about the opportunity to work with Pinpoint. For many years, we have searched for a carrier to help assist the city with our technology needs. The importance of fiber connectivity and support of the City of Beatrice's economic development goals is important to the long-term viability of our community. We believe that Pinpoint has the ability to assist in this and why we are so excited about this opportunity," said City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer.

Pinpoint will be entering the community with Internet packages that will allow customers to purchase multi-Gig services to their homes and businesses. Pinpoint is excited to be the first provider in the market to provide multi-Gig solutions to the community for their broadband needs. A community with these broadband speeds allows customers to access internet content and services they previously couldn't enjoy in a fraction of the time. Additionally, a reliable fiber connection is a significant step forward for a community in fostering Economic Development and attracting businesses in today's competitive landscape.

Pinpoint will continue to offer packages at affordable rates to the community as it does in all of Pinpoint's current markets. Pinpoint is a proud participant of the federal Affordable Connectivity Program and Lifeline program and provides low-income discounts for eligible customers. Pinpoint strives to help close the affordability portion of the digital divide with these digital inclusion programs to make Broadband more affordable for all.

For more information and to pre-sign up for services, visit pnpt.com.

