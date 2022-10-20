Lenders One Opens Branded Mortgage Branch Location at Select Walmart Store in Boonton, NJ

/EIN News/ -- Walmart-based Mortgage Branches powered by Lenders One members offer prospective homebuyers and homeowners access to mortgage origination solutions within the community where they shop, live and work



EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders One® Cooperative, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions, and managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., announces the grand opening of its second mortgage lender in-store branch location at a select Walmart store in Boonton, NJ. This initial launch is part of Lenders One’s nationwide initiative to offer prospective homebuyers access to mortgage origination solutions where they shop within their community.

The second Walmart-based in-store branch Lenders One location opened today in Boonton, NJ and is powered by MLB Residential Lending, LLC. MLB Residential Lending is passionate about assisting others in fulfilling the American Dream of homeownership, making the process as simple as possible. As a community-focused lender, MLB Residential Lending frequently and consistently contributes to the well-being of our communities, donating to charitable organizations and engaging in the growth and development of a fair market for homebuyers.

“Walmart has long been a trusted name for consumers, so seeing the branch in-store opportunity with Walmart come to fruition with MLB Residential Lending is an exciting move to connect lenders and borrowers at our second location in Boonton, NJ,” said Justin Demola, CMB, President, Lenders One. “The physical in-store presence at Walmart allows Lenders One members to connect with the local community and help them learn about the mortgage process, become mortgage ready and achieve the American Dream of homeownership.”

The objective is for Lenders One members to offer a suite of mortgage solutions, including purchase, refinance and home equity lines, to Walmart customers with a strong focus on consumer education, underserved markets and affordable homeownership.

The Walmart branch in-store opportunity helps Lenders One members diversify their business model with retail foot traffic in geographical areas in which they may not normally have a presence. Walmart customers can enjoy the convenience of being able to apply for or inquire about borrowing options face-to-face with a personal touch, in the same place they do their regular shopping and receive other in-store services.

About Lenders One Cooperative

Established in 2000, Lenders One Cooperative is a national alliance of 250+ mortgage bankers and a network of innovative proprietary solutions, technology, and 90+ solutions providers and capital markets providers, committed to propelling profitability, efficiency and connections for its members. Lenders One is dedicated to helping independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions compete in the market, improve their profitability and reduce loan manufacturing costs. Participants on the Lenders One platform originated greater than $700 billion of mortgages during 2021, collectively ranking as the largest retail mortgage entity in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Visit www.lendersone.com for learn more.

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com.

