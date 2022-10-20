SoundOut Launches OnBrand - an Entirely New Approach to Music Search That Revolutionises the Process of Selecting Music for Marketing Campaigns

Hugely scalable AI-powered music search platform removes uncertainty from every brand campaign music decision.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundOut, the world leader in sonic testing, has launched a revolutionary AI-powered music search and testing SaaS platform named OnBrand. It enables marketers to build certainty into every music choice for campaigns. OnBrand is powered by AI algorithms that predict the granular emotional impact of music, trained on feedback from half a million people.

OnBrand enables marketers to search across any number of music catalogues to identify campaign music that is both on-brand and campaign appropriate, using a combination of over 200 brand attributes, plus self-defined brand personality and brand archetypes. In this way, OnBrand delivers greater certainty of immediate impact and sustained ROI from their campaigns, by reducing subjectivity and risk from music selection.

Global companies Unilever, Global Radio, and Scholz & Friends - part of the WPP Network - are among the first users of the OnBrand platform.

Stephanie Bau, Global Assistant Brand Manager at Unilever, said: "With the growth of social media platforms like TikTok, sound has become the ultimate tool in a marketer's arsenal. Choosing the right sound for our future campaigns has never been more important and this technology will enable brands to amplify their personality and have greater certainty of ROI from campaigns during these economically challenging times."

Julian Krohn, Director Music & Audio, Scholz & Friends (WPP), said: "From an agency perspective, OnBrand is a uniquely powerful tool that will enable us to add significant value to our clients' campaigns. Ensuring that music is both brand and campaign appropriate has never been easier - and OnBrand can only increase their return on marketing investment. We're looking forward to working closely with the tool!"

Powered by a unique double-stacked AI layer of algorithms trained entirely on human-derived data, OnBrand first automatically tags music with up to 500 separate attributes thanks to a partnership with Cyanite, the world-leading AI music tagging company. Then it uses a further AI layer to map these tags to SoundOut's emotional DNA map of music, created with the input of over 500,000 consumer surveys and over 12 million data points.

Jo McCrostie, Creative Director at Global Radio, Europe's largest commercial radio group, commented: "OnBrand represents a truly seismic revolution in how companies find brand-appropriate music for commercial use. The lack of objectivity in music choices has, for too long, held back appropriate music investment in audio marketing such as radio. I have seen for myself the reaction of brands to the new platform, and it looks set to be transformational for the industry."

OnBrand can automatically rate any track against over 200 emotional attributes in a fraction of the time taken by people. It enables catalogues of millions of tracks to be emotionally indexed in under 24 hours with over 95% precision compared to human indexation.

David Courtier-Dutton, CEO of SoundOut, said: "Until now, choosing music for marketing has been a largely subjective exercise, with little in the way of objective metrics to confirm brand fit and emotional resonance. At a stroke, OnBrand introduces an objective, hugely scalable solution for brands worldwide. It enables data-informed music choices and provides robust cost/benefit analysis for any commercial music investment. OnBrand is not only totally brand-centric but it speaks brand language; enabling brands to enhance campaign performance whilst simultaneously strengthening their emotional bonds with consumers."

Markus Schwarzer, CEO of Cyanite, added: "AI music tagging technology has advanced significantly over the past few years and has now been adopted by many of the world's leading music and entertainment companies. The additional AI brand-centric layer that OnBrand delivers truly democratises catalogue search for brands, enabling them to find the perfect track for any campaign using brand language rather than musical attributes."

