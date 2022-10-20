Graphite Market Size to Exceed US$26.8 Bn by 2025 End, Forecasts Fairfield Market Research in a New Study
Graphite Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 8.5% During the Forecast Years.
/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominently upheld by ascending demand from electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, graphite continues to witness a promising rate of adoption worldwide. Graphite sales are likely to expedite on the back of the accelerating e-mobility drive, and expansion of the renewables sector. A new Fairfield Market Research study however marks that the consumption predominantly prevails across steelmaking industry. Estimated for an impressive CAGR of 8.5% between 2021 and 2025, global graphite market is expected to surpass the revenue worth US$26.8 Bn. A growing perception of graphite as a viable material to be used in the next-gen clean energy generation has been providing a substantial push to graphite market, unlocking new avenues for potential investors. Moreover, graphite will continue to find application across automotive, and consumer electronics industries as well, says the report.
Key Research Insights
- Global graphite market crossed the revenue of around US$16.4 Bn in 2017 and will see robust growth through the end of 2025
- Synthetic graphite remains sought-after with over 60% market share
- Asia Pacific maintains lead in global graphite market with more than 55% revenue share
Insights into Segmental Analysis
Escalating EV sales are projected to form a strong breeding ground for graphite manufacturers. Research reveals that the synthetic graphite variant will continue to be at the forefront with over 3/5th of the total market valuation. While the report attributes dominance of this segment to higher conductivity, and purity, the same attributes will remain instrumental to building sales through the key end-use application areas like graphite electrodes, synthetic carbon, lubricants, graphite shapes, coatings, foundries, Li-ion battery anodes, recarburizers, refractory materials, and conductive fillers. On the other hand, the natural graphite variant will also deliver notable sales performance on account of sustained demand from thermal management, and battery storage applications. Moreover, the report highlights growing boom around flexible graphite that exclusively goes into the manufacturing of Li-ion batteries for EVs. This is also expected to bolster natural graphite sales in global graphite market.
Key Report Highlights
- Steelmaking will remain the largest revenue contributor to graphite market
- Superior electrical conductivity, high mechanical strength, greater thermal shock resistance, and excellent lubricity continue to uphold graphite consumption worldwide
- China continues to be the prime market for graphite manufacturers, supportive government initiatives remain crucial to market build-up
Insights into Regional Analysis
The report states that Asia Pacific will retain the top spot in global graphite market with more than 55% share in the overall revenue, led by China. The global manufacturing hub, China houses the world’s leading battery manufacturers, as well as automakers, which would also create the maximum opportunistic avenues for graphite producers. China’s EV industry has also been in the bandwagon, which will continue to be the strongest driving force for graphite consumption here. While it will most likely remain the prime producer and consumer of graphite worldwide, the report also indicates more than 60% captive consumption. This majorly attributes to the largest steelmaking industry. In addition to surging popularity of ultra-high power (UHP) graphite electrodes, the soaring demand for new energy vehicles (NEVs), and energy storage systems (ESS) are also expected to account for China’s hegemony in graphite space.
Global Graphite Market Competition
Some of the leading company names that have been covered under the competition analysis section for detailed strategic analysis and profiling include Shanshan Technology, Shenzhen BTR New Materials, Nacional de Grafite, Aoyu Graphite Group, Ltd., Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd., and Qingdao Haida Graphite Co.
