Psychedelic Drugs Market Awaits Nearly 2x Revenue Expansion to Reach over US$6.3 Bn by 2026 End

Psychedelic Drugs Market Revenue is Anticipated to Rise at a Healthy Pace of 14.5% CAGR During Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The staggering rate of increase in a wide range of mental health issues primarily drives the growth of psychedelic drugs market worldwide. A huge unmet need for the treatment of the same further complements the progress of the market, suggests a newly published Fairfield Market Research study. Global psychedelic drugs market reportedly recorded the revenue of around US$3.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach over US$6.3 Bn toward the end of 2026. With the WHO affirming the critically growing need for effective treatment against mental health conditions, demand for psychedelic drugs will continue to be on the rise in long term. Several drugs have been receiving approvals, and the clinical trials have been revealing promising tolerance levels, which will collectively elevate the prospects of growth for the psychedelic drugs market during 2021 – 2026. Soaring demand for both the diagnosis and therapy at an individual as well as the institutional level is likely to favour the growth of psychedelic drugs market, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Experiencing nearly 2x expansion in revenue, the market is all set to exhibit a solid 14.5% CAGR through 2026 end

Depression accounted for over 40% market share in 2021 and will remain the largest demand generating segment in long run

Oral drugs continue to be the most preferred category, with over 55% market share





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Drug-wise analysis of the market reveals that revenue generation of ketamine will observe16% growth by the end of 2026, majorly attributing to its proven efficacy in addition to the robust clinical trials portfolio of the drug in case of a host of mental health conditions. In terms of the various disease conditions, the psychedelic drugs market will continue to see the prominence of depression that maintained the leading segment position in 2021 with over 40% market value share. As far as the route of administration is concerned, oral drugs remain the most preferred and will maintain a share of more than 55% in the market through the end of forecast year. The report anticipates around 17% growth for oral psychedelic drugs between 2021 and 2026. The study based on drug origin indicates continued dominance of synthetic drugs with nearly 85% share. However, the products with natural origin are all set to gain momentum in the next few years.

Key Report Highlights

Products with natural origin likely to exhibit promising performance despite continued dominance of their synthetic counterparts

Psychedelic drug-assisted psychotherapy will revolutionize the current market dynamics

Ketamine continues to be the most sought-after category and expects impressive double-digit growth by 2026 end





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America, currently the leading regional market for psychedelic drug sales, will most likely retain dominance throughout the period of assessment on the back of the region’s flourishing clinical trials landscape, favourable regulatory structure, and higher awareness regarding mental health conditions among people. Estimated to reach the revenue of around US$3.1 Bn by 2026 end, North America’s psychedelic drugs market currently accounts for around 50% market value share. The impressive funding scenario will further favour the growth of market here, says the report. Europe also remains a highly significant market as the region collectively with North America houses nearly 200 biotech companies that emphasize psychedelic drug research.

Key Competitors in Global Psychedelic Drugs Market

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V., PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., COMPASS Pathways plc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mind Medicine Inc.

