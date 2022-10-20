Worldwide Sales of Dental Sterilization Is Speculated To Reach US$ 2 Bn By 2028; Owing To The Presence of Developed Healthcare Infrastructure In U.S. | Fact.MR

Government Initiatives To Boost Dental Care Awareness Are Expected To Play A Crucial Role In Market Evolution Over The Years Ahead

The market for dental sterilization in 2022 is valued at US$ 1.3 billion and is forecasted to attain a valuation of around US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2028, according to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider.



The rising focus on dental and oral care across the world is the prime factor that is estimated to propel the demand for dental sterilization devices over the years to come. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development, rising spending on dental care, the growing availability of dental surgeries, and the rising geriatric population are predicted to boost dental sterilization market growth across the forecast period (2022-2032).



Key companies in the dental sterilization industry are focusing on the launch of new products to maximize their sales potential and establish a strong market presence in the global landscape.

In September 2020, Midmark Corp., a leading name in the dental solutions industry, announced the launch of its new dental sterilization products. Sterilizer Data Logger and an updated Midmark M3 Steam Sterilizer were the two products that were launched. These newly-launched products are more efficient and simple to use than ever before.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Currently, the global dental sterilization market enjoys a value of US$ 1.3 billion.

Sales of dental sterilization equipment are predicted to progress at a healthy 7.4% CAGR through 2028.

The global market is estimated to rake in revenue worth US$ 2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of dental ailments, rising availability of dental sterilization products, growing focus on patient safety, and increasing awareness about oral care are prime factors driving dental sterilization market growth potential.

In 2022, the U.S. dental sterilization market is valued at US$ 350 million.

Lack of proper reimbursement for dental surgeries and dental care in underdeveloped economies is expected to restrain market growth to some extent.

The market in China is expected to expand at a stellar 11% CAGR to reach US$ 440 million by 2028.

Demand for consumables and accessories is slated to increase at a CAGR of 7.8% across the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the dental sterilization market are focusing on strategic collaborations that allow them to enhance their market presence and maximize their revenue generation capacity on a global level.

In February 2022, Bien-Air Dental SA and Midmark Corp. announced a new strategic partnership to combine the dental technologies of both companies and create a simple and easy-to-use dental care solution. The companies are focusing on enhancing safety for dental professionals and patients to reduce the risk of infections among them.

Dental Sterilization Market: Key Players

Hu-Friedy

Planmeca

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Midmark Corporation

Matachana Group

W & H

Getinge

Tuttnauer

Nakanishi

Crosstex

Scican

Winning Strategy

Dental sterilization device manufacturers are anticipated to increase investments in research and development to fuel product innovation. Companies are also expected to adopt various organic and inorganic marketing strategies to promote their products and services across the forecast period.



More Valuable Insights on Offer



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dental sterilization market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2028.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (instruments, consumables & accessories) and end user (hospitals, dental laboratories, clinics), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Dental Sterilization Industry Research Segmentation

By Product Type : Instruments Sterilization Equipment High-temperature Sterilizers Low- temperature Sterilizers Cleaning & Disinfectant Equipment Washer Disinfectants Ultrasonic Cleaners Packaging Equipment Consumables & Accessories Sterilization Packaging Accessories Instrument Disinfectants Surface Disinfectants Sterilization Indicators Lubrication and Cleaning Solutions

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Dental Laboratories

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA





What insights does the Dental Sterilization report provide to the readers?

Dental Sterilization fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Dental Sterilization player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Dental Sterilization in detail.

