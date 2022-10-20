KULR Announces Production Prototype Order From Top-Tier Power Tool Manufacturer

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading energy management platform accelerating the electrification of the circular economy, today announced the receipt of a production prototype order for KULR SafeCase, a reusable, safe, and high-energy battery transportation and storage solution, from a top-tier power tool manufacturer.



This specific power-tool manufacturer is a leader in sustainability and safety within the industrial tool and household hardware sectors, and an active participant in many initiatives around lithium-ion battery safety, transportation, education, and recycling.

KULR’s SafeCase solution was selected for multiple reasons including:

Special permits from the U.S. Department of Transportation (“DoT”) for safe shipping of lithium-ion batteries up to 2.5 kilowatt-hours (“kWh”). The ability to provide both standard and customized case sizes incorporating a reusable, sustainable, and cost-effective design. Capability to provide cost effective warehouse storage for fire safety in addition to transportation.



The KULR SafeCase is tailored for the commercial lithium-ion battery markets, including power tools. By way of its patented, NASA-proven Thermal Runaway Shield technology, KULR is the only company in the world with a product approved by the DoT for storage and transport of lithium-ion batteries that can manage up to a capacity of 2.5 kWh for recycled, prototype and damaged, defective and recall (“DDR”) batteries.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit https://www.kulrtechnology.com/ .



