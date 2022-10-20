TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2022.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.50 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.00 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.50.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.





Distribution Details Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000 Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375 Record Date: October 31, 2022 Payable Date: November 10, 2022





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.tdbsplit.com

info@quadravest.com