Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable November 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2022.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 31, 2022 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $14.70 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.52 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.22.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details  
   
Preferred Share (DF.PR.A) $0.04792
Record Date: October 31, 2022
Payable Date: November 10, 2022


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.dividend15.com
info@quadravest.com


