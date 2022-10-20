Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06500 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable November 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2022.
There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 31, 2022 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.
Preferred shareholders receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $12.86 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.16 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $22.02.
The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:
|Banks
|Investment Management
|Life Insurance
|Utilities & Other
|Bank of Montreal
|AGF Management Ltd.
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|BCE Inc.
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|CI Financial Corp.
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|TransAlta Corp.
|CIBC
|IGM Financial Inc.
|Sun Life Financial Inc
|TC Energy Corp.
|National Bank of Canada
|Power Financial Corp.
|Royal Bank of Canada
|TMX Group Inc.
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
Distribution Details
|Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A)
|$0.06500
|Record Date:
|October 31, 2022
|Payable Date:
|November 10, 2022
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
|www.primedividend.com
|info@quadravest.com