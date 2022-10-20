Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher Celebrates 800+ Positive Reviews

An Advanced Serum Designed to Help Minimize the Appearance of Discoloration with Potent Polyphenol Extracts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher now has over 840 positive reviews across multiple platforms. Crafted by Dr. Steven Gundry, world-renowned heart surgeon, bestselling author, and medical researcher, this revolutionary formula was created with potent polyphenol-packed extracts that help minimize the appearance of skin discoloration such as age spots, sun spots, brown spots, and liver spots.



Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher’s potent formula contains cutting-edge ingredients that help minimize the appearance of sensitive skin types affected by discoloration and dark spots such as age spots, sun spots, and liver spots. Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher contains gentle yet potent ingredients that promote a more vibrant, youthful skin tone while fighting off the appearance of new dark spots. Containing powerful antioxidants and polyphenol extracts, it works to help the skin fight against damage and aging from environmental factors that may cause skin pigmentation.

Key Ingredients in Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher*

Acai Fruit Extract

Blueberry Fruit Extract

Sweetesse Arctic Meadowsweet Extract

Superox-C - Sourced from the Super-Fruit Kakadu plum, this contains one of the world's highest Vitamin C content

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher advanced serum can easily be added to your daily skincare routine. The suggested use is to apply a dime-sized amount twice daily to dark marks, age spots, sun spots, or discoloration.

Gundry MD's Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for the price of $120.00 with a 90-day refund guarantee (minus shipping and handling).

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Bestselling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , MCT Wellness , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD Products come with a 90-day refund guarantee if you are not satisfied.

For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Steven Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, and so many more outlets. Dr. Gundry’s newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code is a national bestseller about mitochondrial uncoupling as the key to health. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com and @drstevengundry on Instagram.

