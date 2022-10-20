Submit Release
AMD to Host Livestream Event to Unveil AMD RDNA 3 Graphics Generation

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced “together we advance_gaming,” a livestream event to unveil the next generation of AMD Radeon™ graphics. AMD executives will provide details on the new high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture that will deliver new levels of performance, efficiency and functionality to gamers and content creators.

The show premieres at 1:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, November 3, on the AMD YouTube channel. A replay can be accessed a few hours after the conclusion of the event at AMD.com/Radeon.

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) websiteblogLinkedIn and Twitter pages.

©2022 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, RDNA and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used herein are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact:
George Millington
AMD Communications
(408) 547-7481
George.Millington@amd.com

Suresh Bhaskaran
 AMD Investor Relations
(408) 749-2845
Suresh.bhaskaran@amd.com


