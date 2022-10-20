AMD to Host Livestream Event to Unveil AMD RDNA 3 Graphics Generation

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced “together we advance_gaming,” a livestream event to unveil the next generation of AMD Radeon™ graphics. AMD executives will provide details on the new high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture that will deliver new levels of performance, efficiency and functionality to gamers and content creators.



The show premieres at 1:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, November 3, on the AMD YouTube channel. A replay can be accessed a few hours after the conclusion of the event at AMD.com/Radeon.

