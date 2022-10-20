OptimizeRx and Melinta Therapeutics Present Third Annual Innovate4Outcomes(R) Healthcare Design Thinking-Inspired Event

Virtual event takes place December 1, 2022

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, today announced the third annual Innovate4Outcomes® event co-sponsored by Melinta Therapeutics. This virtual event will take place on December 1, 2022. The sponsors are inviting participation from healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers, healthcare marketing and advertising agencies, and others in the life sciences industry.



Innovate4Outcomes is a design-thinking, half-day event that brings together those interested in cross-industry collaboration to brainstorm potential pathways to reduce the threat of systemic healthcare challenges in the US. This year’s challenge has been identified by the World Health Organization as one of the ten most pressing current global health challenges: Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). AMR has many facets which are aggravated by siloed care delivery pathways and social issues, among them treatment resistance, challenges in developing new therapies, provider education and health equity. A recent study published in The Lancet estimated that there were approximately 5 million global deaths associated with bacterial AMR in 2019, in addition to numerous other harmful impacts on human health and longevity.

“We’re delighted to co-sponsor this event with OptimizeRx,” said Matthew Balogh, Head of Digital Marketing, Melinta Therapeutics. “AMR is a far-reaching health concern that will require new thinking to address, and Innnovate4Outcomes allows the healthcare community to come together and leverage their own varied backgrounds and experiences to add to the conversation.”

On the day of the event, registrants will be divided into teams and will learn which of three systemic healthcare challenges related to AMR they will be assigned. Six teams, two for each challenge, will work together to envision future approaches to this significant health concern. Teams will then pitch their ideas to a panel of judges, and OptimizeRx will invest in the winning concept with the aim of creating a business case for further development.

“Our annual design-thinking in healthcare event, Innovate4Outcomes, speaks to the visionary approach we take every day in working with our industry colleagues to improve therapy awareness, access, and adherence for patients,” said Maria Cipicchio, SVP of Marketing and Communications, OptimizeRx. “Global health challenges like AMR take creative approaches to problem-solving, and we hold this annual event to envision a better future state of healthcare. We’re delighted to be in a position this year to allow the opportunity to extend ongoing support to investigate whether we can bring the winning idea to life.”

The event is free, and invitations are required for event access. Visit this link to request an invitation.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through the most intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit www.optimizerx.com.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, LLC provides innovative therapies to people impacted by acute and life-threatening illnesses. Our portfolio currently includes six commercial-stage products: Baxdela® (delafloxacin), Kimyrsa® (oritavancin), Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection, Orbactiv® (oritavancin), TOPROL-XL® (metoprolol succinate) and Vabomere® (meropenem and vaborbactam). With an unsurpassed commitment to providers and the patients they serve, we work to ensure that all people who need our therapies can receive them. We focus our expanding portfolio on serving patients with an unmet need because that’s how we make the most meaningful impact. At Melinta, we’re visionaries dedicated to innovation while staying grounded in what matters most: patients. For additional information, including product and respective important safety information, please visit our website.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Media Relations Contact

Kimberley Sirk, Media Relations Manager

ksirk@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com