One of America's Largest Employers of Psychiatrists, Talkiatry, Partners With Cedar to Enhance Patients' Financial Experience

Talkiatry's implementation of Cedar Pay brings a consumer-focused payment experience to a national patient base

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkiatry, a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care and one of the largest employers of psychiatrists in the United States, announced today that it has partnered with Cedar, an enterprise healthcare engagement platform that improves the end-to-end consumer financial journey, to enhance the online billing experience for its rapidly expanding patient base.

Launched in 2020, Talkiatry is increasing the accessibility and affordability of high-quality psychiatric care. In network with over 60 major insurance plans, Talkiatry also conducts virtual visits that make it easy for patients to be seen. Talkiatry's practice employs hundreds of psychiatrists from diverse backgrounds across a range of specialties—from child and adolescent to adult to geriatric—and uses proprietary technology to personalize care and improve outcomes in previously unachievable ways.

"In psychiatry, billing has long been a challenge for patients," said Robert Krayn, Talkiatry's co-founder and CEO. "It's opaque and complex, and 45% of psychiatrists don't even accept insurance. We're changing that. We want our patients to focus on their health, not on trying to decipher confusing statements, and Cedar is an important part of how we use technology to improve the patient experience."

Cedar Pay, Cedar's post-visit patient engagement and payment platform, delivers a more streamlined patient financial journey and eases the consumer burden of paying for healthcare. Through Cedar Pay, Talkiatry will be able to empower their national patient base to better manage their healthcare bills through consumer-friendly statements, optimized outreach and flexible payment options.

"It is often difficult for Americans to access mental health treatment, due to factors like cost of care and lack of in-network providers," said Florian Otto, Cedar's co-founder and CEO. "At Cedar, our mission is simple: empower people to easily and affordably pursue the care they need, and we are looking forward to partnering with our first psychiatry provider, Talkiatry, as they enhance their digital strategy to meet patients where they are. And, with a simplified payments experience, their psychiatry providers will be able to focus on providing the best quality care."

Cedar Pay is now live and available for Talkiatry's patients.

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need—and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at www.talkiatry.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Cedar

Cedar is committed to improving the healthcare billing experience for all. With an innovative platform that connects providers and payers, Cedar empowers healthcare consumers with a personalized journey—all powered by data science and interactive design. For Cedar clients, this leads to increased payments, more efficient operations and greater consumer loyalty. To learn more about why leading U.S. healthcare organizations trust Cedar to manage the end-to-end payments experience from pre-registration to post-visit billing, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

