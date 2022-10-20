TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES TD and LOGGING RESULTS FOR SOUTH AKCAKOCA 2 GAS WELL

South Akcakoca 2 was successfully drilled to TD and numerous potential gas zones have been identified on logging

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce preliminary gas indications from our South Akçakoca 2 well. On October 15, South Akcakoca 2 reached 2,826 metres total depth (TD) which is 1,543.6 metres true vertical depth (TVD). This gas well is the first of our multi-well program on our 49% owned SASB gas field, Black Sea, Turkiye.



The logging while drilling (“LWD”) results suggest there is 32.0 metres of potential natural gas pay within 5 sands in the Akcakoca Member (SASB production zone), with two sands greater than 10 meters of gas pay each. In addition, the LWD identified gas sands also had natural gas detected at surface in the mud logging.

The 7” production casing is set and cemented. Completion, perforation and testing to determine natural gas production rates will occur in the following days.

Arthur Halleran CEO of Trillion stated:

“We are very pleased to have successfully drilled the first directional well in our multi-well program at SASB. This well was drilled on budget, both in time and capital so demonstrates proof of concept for drilling long reach direction wells from existing platforms to tap the new natural gas pools. The preliminary identified gas pay thickness already confirms our geological model used in our drilling location selections. We eagerly anticipate receiving the tested actual gas flow rates, which will occur soon.”

About the Company

Trillion Energy is focused on natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea’s first and largest-scale natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property. More information may be found on www.sedar.com, and our website.

