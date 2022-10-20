Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,472 in the last 365 days.

MiNK Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

Conference Call on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. MiNK leadership will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

Conference Call:

Dial-in numbers: 646-307-1952 (United States); 888-672-2415 (USA & Canada)

Event ID: 3583551

Webcast:

A webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations and via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9f7m9syw

About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://minktherapeutics.com/.

Contact
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

MiNK Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.