Torque Vectoring Market Share Worth US $19.8 billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Europe market dominates the Torque Vectoring industry owing to increasing demand from applications such as the automotive and aviation industries.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Torque vectoring is a technique used in automotive differentials. Torque Vectoring Market is forecast to reach $19.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2021-2026. The torque vectoring market for the automotive sector is mainly driven by increased demand for luxury and performance vehicles including SUVs, crossovers and off-highway vehicles. According to the International Energy Agency, SUVs account for about 39% of the total car sales in 2019. With the growing need for luxury cars and rising concern of safety, the SUVs sales are likely to shoot up during forecast period. The growing usage of Torque Vectoring systems in rear wheel drive and 4wd (four-wheel drive) systems is set to propel the market growth.

Key Takeaways

Increasing demand for battery electric vehicles and the ban on diesel and gasoline vehicles going forward in the European countries will create hurdles for the Torque Vectoring market.

All-wheel drive vectoring segments hold the highest market share due to their extensive use and enhanced usability.

The passenger car segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.42% during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

Torque Vectoring Market Segment Analysis - By Propulsion

All-wheel drive vectoring system segments have the largest market share at 48% in 2019 due to their widespread use and improved functionality. A 4WD (four-wheel drive) system provides extreme traction for all vehicle wheels which eliminates loss of control, particularly on slippery roads. In addition an AWD or all-wheel drive system involves all four wheels in a vehicle and eliminates the need for 4WD to 2wd (Two-wheel drive) mode switching. The AWD/4WD torque vectoring system market is driven primarily by increasing demand for SUVs and luxury vehicle. Similarly, the increasing concern towards safety and stability during driving has enforcing manufacturers to introduce advanced technology like torque vectoring to augment the customer safety and experience. The All-wheel Drive systems market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2026 due to its large adoption in sports utility vehicles (SUVs) segment. This is likely to create opportunity for torque vectoring market.

Torque Vectoring Market Segment Analysis - By Vehicle Type

During the forecast period, the passenger car segment is expected to be the fastest growing torque vectoring market with a CAGR of 12.4% between 2021 and 2026. The vectoring unit market for passenger car torque is driven primarily by sustained growth in demand for luxury passenger cars. Similarly, passenger car demand is considerably higher than other vehicle demand, hence capturing the majority of the market share. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, there were 68.69 million passenger cars sold in 2018, of which 29.77 million were SUVs, with volume up by 7% from 2018. In the same year, the sale of passenger vehicles was almost 63% greater than the commercial vehicles. This creates a favorable market for torque vectoring system.

Torque Vectoring Market Segment Analysis - By Geography

In 2020, the Torque vectoring market share for the European region was 34.2%. This due to the presence of large automotive base in the countries like Germany, the UK, France and Spain, which account for a significant share of the European automotive industry. OEMs like BMW AG (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Fiat (Italy), PSA / Peugeot-Citroen (France) dominate the market. In 2019, according to European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), there are 15.6 million new vehicle registration in the EU and EFTA. In September 2019, new passenger vehicle registration in EU and EFTA has increased by 14.4% from September 2018. This increase in the new vehicle sales in Europe is expected to drive the European Torque vectoring market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Torque Vectoring industry are -

1. GKN

2. American Axle

3. Dana

4. BorgWarner

5. Eaton

