Orion Governance Partners with Qlik to Help Enterprises Solve Their Most Complex Data Challenges

Orion enhances Qlik with automated data governance and trust propagation capabilities

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Governance, a leader in Metadata Management solutions and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), the foundation for a self-defined data fabric, announced today it has entered into a technology partnership with Qlik.® This partnership will integrate Orion’s EIIG solution with Qlik Cloud to help enterprises tackle their most challenging data problems.

“Orion is thrilled to be a Qlik technology partner. The integration of our EIIG platform enables Qlik users to see key data metrics such as quality score, value score, and trust score right in their Qlik apps. Users can dive into the EIIG platform to see data lineage and get more insight by leveraging metadata analytics such as impact analysis. EIIG's Qlik extension also delivers augmented data quality and allows users to tag all PII data assets right in Qlik apps for data privacy and regulatory compliance,” said Niu Bai, Head of Global Business Development at Orion Governance.

Orion’s Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) automatically ingests metadata from more than 60 technologies to weave the most comprehensive knowledge graph in the industry and build a self-defined data fabric. This data fabric provides the visualizations necessary to catalog, trace, trust and analyze data while promoting confidence, transparency, and governance of the enterprise landscape.

“We look forward to customers being able to augment their Qlik analytics experience with Orion’s data metrics to drive more understanding and trust in their data for increased action and impact,” said Josh Good, Vice President, Product Marketing at Qlik.

About Orion Governance

Orion Governance was founded in 2017 with a mission to disrupt the information management space. The company’s Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) is a cloud based, vendor/technology agnostic SaaS platform that provides the most comprehensive metadata knowledge graph in the industry. The EIIG has persona based visualizations to create a self-defined data fabric with detailed cataloging, traceability, data quality and analytics capabilities; the result of ML/AI automation that enables enterprises to take control of their complex IT landscape in near real-time. Customers include Global 5000 companies in banking insurance, retail, healthcare, telecom and information technology that are challenged by a variety of complexities; regulatory, cloud migration, transformational and silo based constraints. Orion is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in other US cities, Estonia, Sweden, Singapore, Germany and India.

Christine Ohner, Marketing Manager Orion Governance 630-649-8324 christine.ohner@orionic.com