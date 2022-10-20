ConnectWise’s Paul Dippell Wins the 2022 ChannelPro Lifetime Achievement All-Star Award

The coveted annual ChannelPro SMB All-Star Awards call out organizations and individuals for making significant contributions to the SMB channel

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), is pleased to announce that Paul Dippell has received the 2022 ChannelPro Lifetime Achievement All-Star Award. Dippell is the founder and former owner and CEO of Service Leadership , the global IT solution provider benchmarking and best practices acquired by ConnectWise in 2021, and currently serves as ConnectWise’s VP of Ecosystem Evangelism.



ChannelPro recognized Dippell for producing two of the industry’s most rigorous growth-growing resources: the Service Leadership Index®, a deep pool of real-world performance metrics from IT solution providers in 10 business models – including MSP and VAR – worldwide; and SLIQ, a best practices tool that allows IT solution providers to objectively compare their management methods to the financial best-in-class performers in their specific business model and adopt them. Together, both tools have helped countless IT solution providers replace opinion and conjecture with objective, actionable facts when it comes to building a thriving practice.

“Developing these tools to help IT solutions providers achieve their most ambitious vision of success has been incredibly rewarding and is a highlight of my career,” said Dippell. “It’s an honor to be recognized with this award from ChannelPro, but an even bigger honor to have worked alongside so many passionate colleagues dedicated to helping our partners grow and succeed throughout the various stages of their business.”

The only awards program of its kind in the channel, the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars recognizes a select group of IT hardware, software, and service vendors whose products, programs, and initiatives have made a significant impact on the SMB channel in the last 12 months, as determined by the ChannelPro Network editorial team.

What constitutes a significant impact? Some factors include:

Developing a new product or service that has market-changing potential

Creating a significant new channel program

Redefining the company with clear partner benefits

Making bold business moves that positively impact SMB resellers

Making a market shift from enterprise to SMB, with products purpose-built for SMBs

Leveraging an acquisition to provide enhanced opportunities for partners and additional functionality for their customers

“It’s always a privilege to be able to recognize organizations in the channel that are making a difference in our industry,” said Rich Freeman, executive editor of The ChannelPro Network. “ChannelPro is especially proud to be able to honor an industry luminary like Paul Dippell, whose impact on the channel is profound. His legacy will be long-lasting.”

The All-Stars list varies in size annually and has neither a minimum nor maximum length. ChannelPro All-Star awards had only been bestowed to businesses until 2019, when ConnectWise founder and former CEO Arnie Bellini was recognized with the very first Lifetime Achievement All-Star. This year, for only the second time ever, they are bestowing that same honor on Paul Dippell.

Editorial coverage includes the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars special feature in the October print and digital editions of ChannelPro-SMB magazine, as well as online coverage at ChannelProNetwork.com.

For complete coverage of the 2022 ChannelPro SMB All-Stars, go to www.ChannelProNetwork.com . For more information about ConnectWise, visit www.ConnectWise.com .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .

About Service Leadership

Service Leadership, a ConnectWise solution, is dedicated to providing total profit solutions for IT Solution and Service Providers, directly and through industry consultants and global technology vendors. The company publishes the leading vendor-neutral, IT Solution Provider financial and operational benchmark: Service Leadership Index®. This includes private diagnostic benchmarks for individual IT Solution Providers and their business coaches and consultants. The company also publishes SLIQ™, the exclusive web application for partner owners and executives to drive financial improvements by confidentially assessing and driving their Operational Maturity Level™. For more information, visit Service Leadership .

About The ChannelPro Network

The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for the IT channel. Via ChannelPro-SMB magazine, live and online events, and our online properties, the network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to an IT solution provider's business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like The ChannelPro Network.

