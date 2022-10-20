BOXX Workstation Upgrades to New 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

APEXX S3, Purpose-Built to Optimize Workflows Across Multiple Industries, Expands to 24 CPU Cores and Accelerates to 5.8GHz

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that its APEXX S3 workstation now features 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 and i9 processors. The new CPUs offer exceptional performance for CAD, 3D design, motion media, and other professional software applications. BOXX is among the first workstation manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the new processors.

“The new 13th Gen Intel Core processors are making it possible for creators to work faster than ever before,” said Mandy Mock, VP & GM of Intel’s Desktop, Workstation and Channel Group. “From 3D modeling to photo & video editing and more, professionals can take advantage of the BOXX APEXX S3 systems powered by Intel Core processors which dramatically accelerate creative applications and render times and give increased responsiveness during intense tasks to keep creators moving forward.”

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 and i9 processors featuring performance hybrid architecture are designed to improve hardware and software efficiency and performance with multiple cores and features like Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, 20 total CPU PCIe lanes, and up to 36MB Intel Smart Cache.

The new 24-core Intel processor inside the performance-tuned APEXX S3 is overclocked up to 5.8GHz, while the reliable BOXX workstation also includes advanced liquid cooling, 128GB of memory, and up to two NVIDIA® RTX™ A6000 GPUs. Support for the latest DDR5 provides control over memory configuration, while Thunderbolt 4 support provides simple and fast peripheral connections. The versatile APEXX S3 is purpose-built for SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, and Revit, Adobe Creative Cloud, Cinema 4D, V-Ray, and other applications, delivering optimal performance for CPU and multi-GPU tasks.

“In a challenging marketplace with software updates continually putting greater demand on hardware, it’s essential for creators to stay competitive,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Sales and Marketing. “Architects, engineers, 3D designers, and motion media artists need immediate access to the latest technology and the new 13th Gen Intel Core processors inside our APEXX S3 provide state-of-the-art Intel technology designed to optimize a wide range of workflows.”

For further information and pricing on the APEXX S3 workstation, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 26 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

