Anti Aging Face Cream Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

Raising Consumer Spending on Skincare and Facial Care Products drives Anti Aging Face Cream Industry Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti Aging Face Cream Market Size is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Anti-aging creams are often moisturizer-based with added ceramides which help to lock the moisture that are popular in cosmeceutical skincare items and claim to make users look younger by minimizing, suppressing, or avoiding the signs of aging skin. The purpose of anti-aging face creams, which are cosmeceutical skincare treatments mostly based on moisturizers, is to make the user appear younger. Limiting or delaying these changes using a variety of goods and services is referred to as anti-aging. Furthermore, an increase in air pollution and skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, or acne also surge the demand for anti ageing face creams. With the increasing demand for anti ageing face cream, key market players launched innovative products to fulfil market demand, for instance, RoC Skincare, a well-known anti-aging skincare company, was acquired by Gryphon Investors in January 2019. As a result, ROC's skincare brand now has additional potential to grow by utilizing Gryphon's extensive distribution network. Such innovative product launches by key market players and increasing expenditure on R&D drives the Anti Aging Face Cream Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the increasing demand for nutraceuticals foster Anti Aging Face Cream Market Size in this region.

The Anti Aging Face Cream Market is predicted to increase owing to the increased pollution levels and innovative product launch by key market players.

However, no regulatory framework for pre-market approval might restrain market expansion over the forecast period 2022-2027.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Anti Aging Face Cream Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Anti Aging Face Cream Market Segment Analysis- By Application: The Anti Aging Face Cream Market based on the application can be further segmented into Beauty Parlor / Salon, and Personal Use. The Beauty Salons segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Also, the high spending capacity of working women increases the beauty salon market, according to square appointment data, the beauty and personal care business grew by 81%, and 63% increase in appointments from February 2020 to May 2021. Such increasing popularity of beauty salons helps to drive the facial clay mask market. However, Personal Usage is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 10.6% over the forecast period.

Anti Aging Face Cream Market Segment Analysis- By Distribution Channel: Anti Aging Face Cream Market based on the distribution channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Retail Stores, Online Stores, and Others. The Supermarket/hypermarket segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This is owing to the increasing number of supermarkets across the globe. The supermarket segment is growing as a result of consumers found every essential product in this type of market and saving time and money by shopping under one roof. Many supermarkets update themselves with automation like digital inventory management, cashier-less counter, and others which increase the shopping experience of consumers. Such factors attract more consumers to supermarkets and thus helps in driving the Anti Aging Face Cream Market Share. However, the Online Stores segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 10.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Anti Aging Face Cream Market Segment Analysis- By Geography: The Anti Aging Face Cream Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant Anti Aging Face Cream market share of 34% in the year 2021. This is owing to the increasing awareness in consumers about personal health. Such new skincare products that contain essential elements such as ceramides, glycolic acid, lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, collagen, niacinamide that protect and revitalise skin are assisting the industry to gain popularity. Such factors help to grow Anti Aging Face Cream Market Size in this region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 10.9% over the forecast period 2022-2022.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the anti aging face cream industry are -

1. Estee Lauder Inc.

2 Procter & Gamble

3. Beiersdorf Limited

4. Unilever

5. L’Oreal Paris

