Jamf joins Amazon Web Services Independent Software Vendor Accelerate Program

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS, dedicated to the global business development of partners.

Combining Amazon Web Services’ secure cloud platform and database storage with Jamf’s portfolio of products , Jamf seamlessly builds on AWS services to power its Apple Enterprise Management platform. AWS also integrates with Jamf Cloud , a cloud-based mobile device management (MDM) hosting solution, that takes the work of managing an organization’s infrastructure and securing its data for any Jamf product.



Jamf’s acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables the company to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Close collaboration with the AWS Sales team enables Jamf to provide better outcomes to AWS customers, as AWS ISV Accelerate Partners and the AWS team work together.

“We are pleased to be partnering with AWS yet again, this time through their Marketplace where we’re joining a global community of trusted partner solutions. Through our continued partnership with AWS, we are able to offer an Apple device management platform, security, threat prevention and custom workflows like our recently announced collaboration on EC2 Mac management to address AWS customers’ specific business needs,” said Josh Jagdfeld, senior director, technical partnerships and alliances, Jamf.

More information on the AWS Marketplace partnership and integration can be found here .

For more information about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, visit aws.amazon.com/partners/programs/isv-accelerate .

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:

Natali Brockett | media@jamf.com