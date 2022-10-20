Ganvix, Inc. and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Sign Phase II Agreement Extending their Joint Venture to Commercialize Innovative Laser Technology

Complete development of first lasers demonstrating GaN VCSELS in the Blue wavelength fabricated using Ganvix proprietary nano porous GaN

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ganvix, Inc., an industry leader specializing in the development of Gallium Nitride (GaN) Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs), working with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a technology research and development institution based in Taiwan, completed the development of the first Blue GaN lasers and singed a phase II agreement to extend the relationship.



GaN VCSELS operating in the blue wavelength range have been demonstrated successfully based on the close collaboration between the core technology of Ganvix’s design and ITRI manufacturability.

The next phase of development under the agreement will include the following:

Expanding the wavelength range from Blue to Green

Qualification testing (of environmental and lifetime testing)

Packaging of discreet lasers and laser arrays



The target markets include consumer electronics, industrial, medical and life sciences, communications, and metaverse applications such as AR. Near-term applications include Red, Green, and Blue VCSEL light engines for laser scanning displays, lasers, and laser arrays for free space and polymer fiber-based communications.

Ganvix utilizes nano-porous technology to deliver compact, lightweight blue/green/UV VCSEL lasers that produce superior wavelength control, smaller spot size, and array architectures, allowing substantial innovation across a wide range of applications.

ITRI will continue to apply its substantial capability and infrastructure to manufacture the electro-optic devices to accelerate Ganvix’s time to market. The resulting products will address the nascent opportunity for high-performance, low-cost GaN VCSELs in the billion-dollar global markets.

VCSELs based on Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) that operate in the infrared spectrum are one of the fastest-growing technologies in electro-optics today. However, GaAs cannot emit light in the ultraviolet or visible (blue and green) wavelengths. For these applications, GaN is required, but there has been no commercially viable solution to form the laser cavity mirrors required until now. Ganvix has solved this problem using nano-porous technology to engineer the optical properties of GaN. The nano-porous technology was developed by Professor Jung Han at Yale University and has been exclusively licensed by Ganvix.

“We are excited to announce the successful demonstration of blue VCSEL lasers using our proprietary nano porous GaN fabricated in collaboration with ITRI,” said John Fijol, Chief Executive Officer of Ganvix. “This marks a critical achievement enabling commercialization of these new laser devices. We look forward to the next phase of our relationship working with ITRI to bring these devices to market.”

“For future Metaverse applications, the three-primary-color VCSELs will play a key role,” comments ITRI General Director of Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories Dr. Shih-Chieh Chang. “We are very happy to continue to deepen the cooperation with Ganvix and launch commercialized products, which can also drive Taiwanese industries to enter the Metaverse market.”

About Ganvix, visit www.ganvix.com

About ITRI, visit www.itri.org/eng

Media Contact:

Frank De Maria – frank.demaria@purposefulcommunications.com