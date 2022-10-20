AgriFORCE Selects Premier Performance Marketing Agency New Engen to Support Upcoming Launch of Awakened Grains

Social Media, Web and E-commerce presence ramping up in parallel with initial B2B sales activities

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today announced that it has selected New Engen, a premier tech-forward performance marketing agency, to support the upcoming launch of un(Think) Awakened Flour. Working in partnership with AgriFORCE, New Engen will execute digital, social and influencer campaigns to support the Company’s aim of driving e-commerce sales across multiple platforms. New Engen was named one of AdWeek’s 75 Fastest Growing Agencies across the globe and recognized on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in America. The agency has established partnerships with Google, Facebook, and Bing, as well as a successful track record supporting leading brands including a number of Fortune 500 companies.



“The team at un(Think) has been laying the ground work for a successful consumer facing launch of un(Think) Awakened Flour, the first in a series of tasty, healthy, nutritious and low-carb products based on our proprietary and patent-pending process,” said Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez, General Manager of un(Think) Foods. “We are delighted to partner with the team at New Engen, who bring a proven track record with many of the world’s leading consumer brands. We look forward to working with them to enhance our digital marketing and direct-to-consumer strategy through performance media, influencer campaigns and more – helping drive online sales via our new e-commerce platform, powered by Shopify.”





Awakened Flour is a proprietary and innovative product targeting the rapidly growing sprouted grains category. It features a 100% natural, patent-pending process to create a whole wheat optimized sprouted flour that is created to be more nutritious, easier to digest, and better tasting than traditional alternatives. The product is designed to meet the taste, quality and nutritional expectations for millennials and health-conscious baby boomers. Awakened Flour has only one ingredient: wheat.

As an integrated AgTech company, AgriFORCE commercializes IP-driven breakthroughs to provide consumers and food companies with new products and ingredients that redefine nutrition and taste. Un(Think) Foods, a subsidiary of AgriFORCE, leverages natural science to help regular grains, pulses and root vegetables become flour-based products that offer superior nutrition, without compromising taste, texture, and quality.

For more information on AgriFORCE’s recent news and announcements, please visit: https://ir.agriforcegs.com/news-events

ABOUT NEW ENGEN1

New Engen is a growth-obsessed, performance marketing agency managing over $1 billion in ad spend per year. Through a data-driven, agile approach to marketing strategy and content, they help brands find breakthroughs to unlock and accelerate growth. New Engen was named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company and an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency, and has deep partnerships with leading advertising channels. Learn more at www.newengen.com.

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

1. Information provided by New Engen.

