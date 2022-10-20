AMN Healthcare Survey: 85% of Healthcare Facilities Face Shortages of Allied Healthcare Professionals

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eighty-five percent of hospitals, medical groups, home health providers and other healthcare facilities are experiencing a shortage of allied healthcare professionals, according to a new survey conducted by AMN Healthcare, the nation’s leader in total healthcare talent solutions. Eighty-two percent hired newly graduated allied healthcare professionals over the last 12 months to help address staffing shortages.



The survey of 1,005 healthcare facilities indicates that the majority of facilities are seeking newly graduated allied healthcare professionals in order to address a widespread shortage of therapists, imaging technologists, laboratory technologists, and other allied healthcare providers. Eighty-five percent of facilities surveyed said they are experiencing shortages of allied healthcare professionals “great deal,” “a lot” or “a moderate amount.” Only 15% responded “a little” or “not at all.”

“The national shortage of healthcare professionals is not limited to nurses and physicians,” said Robin Johnson, Divisional President at AMN Healthcare. “Allied healthcare professionals also are in short supply and many facilities are struggling to keep pace with their staffing needs.”

The great majority of those surveyed (80%) said their primary challenge in recruiting allied healthcare professionals is the current labor shortage. Longer times to fill positions was cited as a key staffing challenge by 71% of those surveyed, while 46% said burnout among allied healthcare professionals poses a major staffing challenge.

Rising Pay, Use of Temporary Providers

Healthcare facility managers were asked what their facilities are doing to address the shortage of allied healthcare professionals. About two-thirds (67%) said they are offering additional hiring incentives such as signing bonuses, while 59% said they are increasing pay rates. Fifty-nine percent also said they are hiring temporary allied healthcare professionals to fill gaps on their staffs. Like travel nurses and locum tenens physicians, temporary allied healthcare professionals accept assignments that can range from a few days to up to a year while supplementing permanent staff.

The survey indicates the use of temporary allied healthcare professionals may have increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, those surveyed indicated that an average of 25% of their allied healthcare professional staffs were composed of temporary providers. After the pandemic, the average rose to 30%.

“The fact that 30% of healthcare facilities’ allied healthcare professional staffs now are composed of temporary providers underscores the increasingly mobile nature of the healthcare work force,” Johnson said.

Allied Professionals in Most Demand

When asked what type of allied healthcare professional new graduates they hired in the last year, 38% hired radiologic technologists, 36% hired physical therapists, 31% hired laboratory technicians, 30% hired occupational therapists, and 26% hired speech language pathologists.

The high demand for radiologic technologists, who operate X-ray, MRI and other imaging equipment, suggests that patient utilization of medical procedures and other services is rising after being temporarily suppressed by the pandemic. Demand for other types of allied professionals is largely tied to patient aging, patient backlogs created by COVID-19, widespread poor health, and related factors.

For a complete copy of the survey report visit https://www.amnhealthcare.com/amn-insights/allied/whitepapers/survey-of-allied-healthcare-professional-new-graduate-hiring-patterns/

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

Media Contact

Phillip Miller

Senior Principal, Thought Leadership

AMN Healthcare

(858) 350-3209

Phil.miller@amnhealthcare.com

Investor Contact

Randle Reece

Director, Investor Relations

AMN Healthcare

(866) 861-3229

investorrelations@amnhealthcare.com