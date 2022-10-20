Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,451 in the last 365 days.

Scitech and the Plough Center Announce Manufacturing Agreement

The Contract Manufacturing Agreement Will Provide the Clinical Supply of ST-001, SciTech's Lead Drug Candidate for Cancer

/EIN News/ -- GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciTech Development is pleased to announce that it has signed a $600K manufacturing agreement with The Plough Center for Sterile Drug Delivery Systems. The Plough Center will deliver the clinical supply of SciTech's lead cancer drug candidate, ST-001 nanoFenretinide. Delivery of the drug is expected in Q4 2022, which will be immediately followed by SciTech's first human clinical trial using ST-001 for Lymphoma. (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04234048). 

Earle Holsapple, President of SciTech Development, said, "SciTech chose The Plough Center for their expertise in drug delivery manufacturing in addition to their intimate knowledge of combining and processing nanoparticles. We are confident that SciTech has selected the best possible partner and that this relationship will continue as we move forward, not only with ST-001, along with other drugs in our pipeline. This is a major milestone for SciTech as we rapidly approach our human clinical trials." 

"We are excited to serve as the contract manufacturer for ST-001. We are extremely eager to work with SciTech in its mission to cure several cancer types," said Dr. Harry Kochat, Director of Operations and Business Development of The Plough Center. "ST-001 nanoFenretinide combines the SciTech Delivery Platform (SDP) and the promising drug fenretinide as a broadly applicable cancer therapeutic. The Plough Center will utilize our comprehensive NanoSpace formulation platform to provide ST-001 for clinical trials. Our in-house NanoSpace platform can produce nanosuspensions, nanoemulsions, and liposomal encapsulation products." The Plough Center specializes in developing and manufacturing complex, early-stage investigational drugs. 

About SciTech Development 

SciTech Development LLC is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that has developed a patented, nanoparticle drug delivery platform (SDP) that maximizes the bioavailability of water-insoluble therapeutics. SciTech's lead drug candidate ST-001 nanoFenretinide combines SDP and the drug fenretinide as a broadly applicable anticancer drug. ST-001 has an FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) approval, is Orphan Drug designated, and is Phase 1 clinical trial ready. More information about SciTech can be found at www.SciTechSDP.com

About The Plough Center 

The mission of The Plough Center for Sterile Drug Delivery Solutions is to help patients by expediting efforts to bring innovative, life-saving medicines to market. The Plough Center is a US-FDA registered cGMP sterile drug manufacturing facility owned by the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. Plough assists universities, scientific communities, and the pharmaceutical industry in the manufacture and delivery of therapeutic advances that will improve patient standard of care. More information about The Plough Center can be found at https://www.uthsc.edu/plough-center/.

Contact Information:
Harry Kochat, PhD. 
Director of Operations & Business Development 
hkochat@uthsc.edu

David Schaffer
Director Investor Relations
drs@scitechdevelopment.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Featured Image for SciTech Development

Featured Image for SciTech Development

You just read:

Scitech and the Plough Center Announce Manufacturing Agreement

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.