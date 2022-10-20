NuLink Announces Phase 2 Testing of Privacy Preserving Testnet 'Horus' Following Success of Phase 1

NuLink is a Web3.0-based open source privacy preserving project, aiming to make it easy for DAPP developers to implement best practices and best-of-breed security and privacy.

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NuLink Network team is pleased to announce that it has reached its first milestone of 1,000 running worker nodes for its testnet "Horus" less than a month after it launched testing on Sept. 15. NuLink now invites members of the global community to participate in the second phase of testing that involves its secret file sharing service.

Horus - a PRE privacy preserving decentralised network - is NuLink's testnet for developers and community members that enables them to test and implement proprietary security infrastructure components into their Web3 applications. Its onchain part is based on BSC testnet, and it comprises four components: the NuLink Staking Dapp, the NuLink Worker Node, the NuLink Agent and the NuLink File Sharing Dapp.

The NuLink team is excited by the success of Phase 1 testing, with almost all of its 1,000 nodes being launched by community members. It is now looking to attract even more testers for Phase 2 with testing bounty rewards and airdrops planned. Phase 2 of testing will close on Dec. 31.

"We were pleasantly surprised to see so many skilled and passionate BUIDLERs joining us to test 'Horus' during such a bear market," said David Jiao, NuLink CEO. "The NuLink team was working hard to launch 'Horus' as scheduled and the robust participation of the community in testing is validation that we are onto something that creates value for its users. We welcome more testers from the global community to join us for Phase 2."

NuLink CTO Pawn said 'Horus' was just the beginning.

"Horus network is just a teaser of NuLink's privacy preserving infrastructure," said Pawn. "Many more Web3 Dapps could be built based on its privacy preserving features such as encrypted NFT, secret social network, DDRM and so on. Our final goal is to guarantee that data ownership fully belongs to the data owners. We believe that is the true value of Web3.0."



Press contact

David JIAO

‭+46 72-970 75 73‬

market@nulink.org

