Oktopost Increases Commitment to Security and Privacy; Completes SOC 2 Type II Compliance

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oktopost, B2B social engagement suite that supports modern data-driven organizations, has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit. The SOC 2 Type II compliance is recognized globally for its rigor in the review of organizations' trustworthiness in security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

SOC 2 Type II assesses and certifies the design of security processes and controls conducted by the organization and guarantees the implementation of internal controls for security over a significant amount of time. The requirements and security measures are constantly monitored, evaluated, and updated to reflect changing needs and offer the safest environment for conducting business. As a result, customers are assured that they can trust Oktopost to provide secure and reliable social media management. This audit is designed to test Oktopost's adherence to the strictest security policies and the operational effectiveness of the specified controls over time.

"Privacy and data integrity are of paramount concern to all Oktoposters. It is important for us to demonstrate this to our customers and ensure we hold the highest standards when it comes to privacy and compliance," Said Ben Green, VP of Operations at Oktopost.

"Working with the world's leading B2B companies, we understand the importance of Information Security. It is our responsibility to our customers to demonstrate that we as a vendor uphold the highest possible standards for data privacy, compliance, and security methods,'' says Daniel Kushner, Oktopost's Chief Executive Officer. "SOC 2 together with our other compliance standards confirms this."

SOC 2 Type II is much more than a simple certification. Businesses must conduct annual audits to ensure ongoing certification, which requires ongoing diligence from the organization's technology and product staff. In addition to the SOC 2 Type II certification, Oktopost is also compliant with the highest industry standards including ISO 27001, GDPR, CCPA and the EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Frameworks. Interested parties can learn more about this process and Oktopost security safeguards here: oktopost.com/security.

About Oktopost: Oktopost is a B2B social engagement suite, including social media management, employee advocacy, social listening, social advertising, and comprehensive reporting. Built specifically for B2B organizations, we arm companies such as ACI Worldwide, Snowflake, and Fujitsu with the tools to fully manage and optimize social media in a scalable and measurable way.

Contact Information:

Natalie Binns

VP Marketing

pr@oktopost.com

+1 (646) 559-6157



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.