AIA Refreshes Their Agent Experience With INSTANDA

/EIN News/ -- Montgomery, AL, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONTGOMERY, AL, OCTOBER 2022: Associated Insurance Administrators, Inc. (AiA) announced the roll out of their new digital agent portal for workers’ compensation insurance. Built using INSTANDA’s no-code, SaaS platform in just six months, the portal has shortened quote times from 2-3 days to under 5 minutes.

The portal provides an interactive online space for agents to submit policy information, making quoting quicker and easier, and dramatically improving efficiency for underwriters. The process previously involved agents emailing quote applications that were then manually re-keyed into the AiA system. Now agents can enter basic information that flows straight into AiA’s management system and retrieverates in real time.

Founded in 1993, this represents the latest step in AiA’s mission to provide the best commercial insurance products and experiences to retail insurance agencies across 11 states.

Patrick Albrecht, President of AiA, said, “A new portal was the best way to get our rates in front of agents. Now, they can see how competitive we are without having to submit a lengthy application and wait days for a quote. Using INSTANDA, we look forward to updating the portal in house to keep up with the evolving needs of our agents, no coding required.”

Tim Hardcastle, Co-Founder and CEO of INSTANDA, said, “It’s great to hear so much positive feedback from agents about how AiA’s portal is making quoting and underwriting simpler and faster. We’re looking forward to seeing how this portal will help expand AiA’s agency partnerships over the coming weeks and months.”

