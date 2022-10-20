Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Recording a CAGR of 6.9% During the Forecast Period

PET Market

The demand for PET in electrical & electronics is increasing considerably, owing to rise in demand for weight and cost reduction and longer life cycle.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for PET in electrical & electronics is increasing considerably, owing to rise in demand for weight and cost reduction and longer life cycle. Moreover, growth in demand for efficient and cost-effective PET materials for packaging and construction applications pose lucrative opportunities for players in the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The packaging application segment accounted around three-fourths share, in terms of volume, in 2016. In response to the perennial modifications in the packaging industry, efficient PET formulations are in high demand globally. Thus, increase in requirement of high-tech PET resins and rise in adoption of new PET materials in consumer goods fuel the demand for PET globally.

The Polyethylene terephthalate market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

Increasing trend of replacing traditional glass packaging with that of PET packaging is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global market. In addition, key characteristics, such as recyclability of PET also fuels the growth of this market. Moreover, PET witnesses high demand in the developing countries, which is expected to boost the overall market growth.

Polyethylene Terephthalate Companies Covered Market:- RTP Company, BASF, DuPont, DSM, M&G Group, Indorama Ventures, PET Processors LLC., Lanxess Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics, and Lyondell Basell Industries N.V. and Other.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Polyethylene terephthalate market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Polyethylene terephthalate market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

