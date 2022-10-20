Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market Size to Hit $ 12.3billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The automotive segment held the largest Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market size in Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market by end-user, in 2021.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market size is forecast to reach US$ 12.3billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2027. The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery is a type of lithium-ion battery using lithium iron phosphate(LiFePO4) as the cathode material, LiFePO is a natural mineral of the olivine family (triphylite) and a graphitic carbon electrode with a metallic backing as the anode. These batteries have lower cost, high safety, low toxicity and long cycle life. lithium iron phosphate batteries find a number of roles in automotive, backup power and other utility applications such as smartphones, laptops, flashlights, radio-controlled models, carbon nanotubes, carbon electrodes, olivine, industrial sensor systems and others. Factors such as growing research in carbon nanotube-modified LFP batteries, the rise in demand for green solutions such as electric vehicles and renewable energy, and the growing need for long-life batteries and high-temperature sustaining batteries lead to the growth of this market. However, technical limitations such as low voltage and low energy density restrain the lithium iron phosphate batteries market growth. In 2020, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China produced 9.56-gigawatt hours (GWh) of LFP battery power in the first two months of 2021, accounting for 44.3% of the total battery output. Hence, the largest market share in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market is acquired by China.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15769/lithium-iron-phosphate-lfp-batteries-market.html

Key Takeaways

The battery module segment held the largest Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market size in the Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market segmented by packaging, in 2021This is owing to large scale demand in electric vehicles as well as rising demand of customizable and integrated battery modules.

The automotive segment held the largest Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market size in Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market by end-user, in 2021. This is attributed to the growing use of electric or hybrid vehicles, the need for environment-friendly technologies in the automobile sector and the long cycle life of the batteries.

APAC (Asia-Pacific) market held the largest market share of 42%, in 2021. This is due to ample availability of raw materials for batteries, government projects to boost environment-friendly solutions and an increase in the production of renewable energy and its storage.

The factors such as government initiatives for eco-friendly technologies rise in demand for electric vehicles and wearable electronics applications, the growing need of long-life batteries and high temperature-sustaining batteries result in the growth of the lithium iron phosphate batteries market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15769

Segmental Analysis:

Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Segment Analysis - by Packaging

The Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market by type of system has been segmented into battery system, battery module, and cells. The battery module segment held the largest share of 45%, in 2021. This is owing to ease of replacement and customization of cell packs, integration with smart monitoring systems, radio-controlled models, carbon nanotubes, carbon electrodes, olivine and high battery cell energy density. A battery assembly put into a frame by combining a fixed number of cells to protect them from external shocks, heat or vibration is a ‘battery module’. For example, the energy supply for campers, trucks, motor homes and boats where weight is important is given by lithium iron phosphate batteries modules of 12.5V usually integrated with a battery management system (BMS). Another example of High Capacity Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries are designed for a broad range used in cabinet, container or building applications and can be customized as required. Thus, the growing demand for customized battery modules and integrated battery modules for monitoring the system is driving the growth of the battery modules segment.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Segment Analysis - by End-user

The Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market by end-user has been segmented into automotive (electric cars, hybrid cars, commercial vehicles, others), industrial equipment, power & energy (electric cars, hybrid cars, commercial vehicles, others), electronics (consumer electronics, wearable electronics), aerospace, military & defense, others. The automotive segment held the largest share of 35%, in 2021. This is attributed to the growing awareness of clean energy solutions in automobiles, the need for efficient and long-life batteries in electric or hybrid vehicles and a wide range of stable working temperatures. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries are rechargeable, thermally and chemically stable hence less prone to explosions or fires, free from cobalt emissions and have long battery life.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Segment Analysis - by Geography

The Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America and the rest of the world (RoW). APAC (Asia-Pacific) held the largest Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market share with 42%of total market size, in 2021. This is majorly due to the availability of raw materials at effective costs, supportive government initiatives to promote environment-friendly solutions and the growing use of renewable energy and the need for its storage. In 2021, according to China Centre for Information Industry Development (CCID) white paper published, China has now been the world’s largest lithium battery consumer market for five consecutive years the global lithium-ion battery market reached 545GWhand China accounted for more than half of the total.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries industry are -

1. Cegasa Portable energy

2. A123 Systems

3. BYD Company

4. K2 Energy systems

5. EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

Click on the following link to buy the Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15769

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

Advanced Batteries Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15333/advanced-batteries-market.html

Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Material Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Lithium-Ion-Battery-Cathode-Material-Market-Research-501497

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062