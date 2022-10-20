Deloitte partners with CAST to launch a "Green IT by Design" offering

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Deloitte and CAST announced a new service offering – Green IT by Design, designed to help organizations define and rollout Digital Sobriety strategies, delivered by Deloitte and powered by software intelligence provided by CAST.



The topic of Digital Sobriety has become increasingly important within the Corporate Social Responsibility framework and Digital Sobriety is now seen as a strategic priority for managing companies at all organization levels and across all industry sectors.

Digital Sobriety affects the entire software life cycle, from the moment a need is identified, through eco-design and eco-maintenance of software applications. This trend strengthens teamwork, retains talent, improves application design, and ensures that the entire IT system is maintained in an eco-friendly manner.

"The joint offer from Deloitte and CAST is part of a fact-based Digital Sobriety strategy, whether it’s in the assessment of the existing system's baseline, in raising the awareness of both business and IT teams to design user paths and eco-compatible systems, or in monitoring the implementation over time," explains Sébastien Durieux, Consulting Partner, Head of the Technology, Strategy and Transformation at Deloitte France.

To tackle these major challenges, the partnership aims to help companies define and implement best practices to be applied during the various stages of the software life cycle:

Raising awareness of the eco-design best practices among product owners, architects, and lead developers

Anticipating the impact of user paths on resource consumption

Defining eco-friendly architecture standards

Prioritizing eco-friendly solutions, technologies, frameworks, and languages when selecting software

Retiring unnecessary features and applications

Concretely measuring resource consumption and its evolution throughout the software life cycle

The focus of our approach is to help organizations progress gradually toward Digital Sobriety, by identifying milestones and monitoring progression.

To achieve that goal, CAST technology automatically derives intelligence about the application internals, which will be used during Scoping (portfolio overview, redundancy of use, resilience), Harvesting (automated Green IT index computation for critical applications identified during the Scoping), Collection (automated calculation of the Green IT index for critical applications identified during the scoping process), Analysis (code remediation, architecture re-engineering, optimization, and potential migration to the Cloud), and Co-construction (prioritizing actions by combining technical and business factors).

Deloitte, a leading Corporate Social Responsibility consulting firm, will provide its expertise in supporting teams involved in the software life cycle and leverage best practices.

"I am delighted with this partnership, which enables organizations to understand and affect the digital sobriety of their critical software," explains Rémi Jacquet, Deputy Managing Director of CAST in charge of Operations in France. He added, "This further expands the value of using accurate software intelligence, in addition to enabling faster application modernization, greater engineering efficiency, and better software risk control.”

About CAST

CAST is the software intelligence category leader. CAST technology can see inside custom applications with MRI-like precision, automatically generating intelligence about their inner workings - composition, internal architecture, transaction flows, cloud readiness, structural flaws, and legal and security risks. It’s becoming essential for faster modernization for the cloud, raising the speed and efficiency of Software Engineering, better open source risk control, and accurate technical due diligence. CAST operates globally with offices in North America, Europe, India, and China. Visit castsoftware.com. Contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte is a member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), a private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, which are independent and legally separate entities. DTTL (or "Deloitte Global") is not engaged in providing services to clients. To learn more about our global network of associate firms, visit www.deloitte.com/about. In France, Deloitte SAS is a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, and professional services are provided by its subsidiaries and affiliates.