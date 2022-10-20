Drink Can Market Will Set to Grow with 5.4% CAGR to Outreach to US$75.02 Billion by 2032, By Material Type End Use Industry – Adroit Market Research

The study examines the worldwide drink can market conventional, well-established, and relatively new items, as well as its future scope and potential. The analysis of market categories and goods aids in prioritization, increases profitability, empowers external capital, and improves readiness to adopt the necessary conditions.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mobility and convenience of drink cans are highly regarded. Drink cans are the perfect choice for active lifestyles like camping, hiking, and other outdoor excursions because they are lightweight, strong, and allow for faster cooling of the beverages without running the danger of accidental breaking. In outdoor settings like concerts, stadiums, and athletic events where glass bottles are prohibited, drink cans are ideal. With the help of these cans, customers can now enjoy their preferred beer whenever and wherever they like. Because of their convenience, there is an increase in demand for them, which is anticipated to propel market expansion.

The expansion of carbonated soft drinks and performance-enhancing beverages like energy and sports drinks is primarily responsible for the increase in the global drink cans market. Likewise, as customer preferences for a healthy lifestyle develop, so does the demand for fruit and vegetable juices, supporting the market's expansion.

The increased use of alcoholic beverages like beer and cider as well as the substantial promotional campaigns run by top beverage producers like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola are also driving the market expansion for drink cans industry. Drink cans could be customized to meet unique client requirements, setting them different from conventional packaging styles. Regarding product kind, design, and storage capacity, beverage brands have varied criteria and requirements.

This report centers about the top players in global drink cans marketplace:

Nampak Bevcan

Swan

Showa Denko K.K

GZ

Interpack Group

Universal Can Corporation

Envases Universales

Ball Corporation

Can-One Barrhead

Tokyo Seikan Group

CMPC Holdings

Crown Holdings

Furthermore, a wide range is available for custom metal cans based on the material utilized, capacity, design, and shape. According to the specifications of the manufacturer, high-value alcoholic beverages like wine and spirits can be customized in a variety of ways. Choosing personalized drink cans enables end users to offer consumers a distinctive offering. The aforementioned elements point to promising growth potential for the global drink cans market throughout the assessment period.

The global drink can market is valued at US$ 45.03 billion and is projected to touch US$ 75.02 billion by the end of 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.4% in during the forecast period.

Global Drink Can Market By Product

o 1-piece cans

o 2-piece cans

o 3-piece cans

o others

Global Drink Can Market By Capacity

o greater than 1000 ml

o 701-1000 ml

o 451-700 ml

o 201-450 ml

o up to 200 ml

Global Drink Can Market by Content

o Non-alcoholic drinks can

o alcoholic drinks can

Global Drink Can Market by Organisation

o Small-scale Organisation

o Large-scale organisation

The aluminum segment had the most market share in 2021, and it is projected that it will continue to expand throughout the forecast period. Aluminum is used to make more than 70% of drink cans worldwide because it is lightweight, inexpensive, and easy to manufacture and transport. Due to their hefty weight and potential for reaction with the beverage inside, steel drink cans seemed to develop slower than typical.

The largest regional drink cans market share is now found in North America. For the time period, the market growth rate for drink cans in this region is high and anticipated to rise. The significant market share in this area will continue to be fueled by the high CAGR. Americans and Canadians are becoming more and more concerned about the usage of sustainable packaging for food and drink products. For the time period covered by this analysis, this is also anticipated to boost the drink cans market's growth rate and market share.

The Tennessee Valley Authority presented the 2020 carbon emission award to the Mississippi drink can manufacturing facility of Ardagh Group in 2021. A merger between the company and Gores Holding V Inc. for its drink can business was also proposed.

