P3 Health Partners to Present 1H 2022 Financial Results

Thursday October 20, 2022 at 4:30pm Eastern Time

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P3 Health Partners, Inc. ("P3" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced that the Company expects to release its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 on Thursday, October 20, 2022. In connection with this announcement, management will host a conference call and provide a corporate and financial update. Details for the conference call are as follows.

Title & Webcast P3 Health Partners 1H 2022 Financial Results



Date & Time October 20, 2022, 4:30pm Eastern Time Conference Call Details Toll-Free 1-877-407-4018 (US)

International 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID: 13733979

The conference call will also be webcast live in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Investor page of the P3 website (ir.p3hp.org). The Company’s press release will be available on the Investor page of P3’s website in advance of the conference call. An archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Investor page of P3’s website for a period of 90 days following the conference call.







About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,600 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 18 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on @p3healthpartners and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possibly," "potential," "predict," "probably," "pro-forma," "project," "seek," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative or other variations thereof, and similar words or phrases or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated release of financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and our anticipated conference call and webcast.

Because such statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected or estimated and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk that the completion and filing of the Form 10-K takes longer than expected, the risk that additional information may arise during the preparation of the Company’s financial statements, or the risk that the Company discovers a material weakness of which it is not currently aware, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on December 28, 2021 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contacts

Kassi Belz, Executive Vice President Communications

P3 Health Partners

(904) 415-2744

kbelz@p3hp.org

Investor Relations

Steve Halper

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

(646) 876-6455

shalper@lifesciadvisors.com