Gooptim Records 30 Percent Improvement In Job Advertisement

The SaaS App Reports Positive Results As Demand For Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Strategies Grows.

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GOOPTIM, a cloud-based SaaS application that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize job advertisements, announced that its platform increases job advertisement success rate for corporations by 30 percent as more job seekers require companies to have clear Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) strategies.

Gooptim, launched in 2019, recognizes that attracting new and diverse talent requires well-written, highly-optimized job advertisements with reduced bias across all protected characteristic groups and therefore built its platform to increase job ads' success rate. Job ads invite every qualified candidate, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or age group, to apply for the position.

DEIA strategies are currently essential for job seekers. A Glassdoor survey found that 76% of job seekers and employees report that a diverse workplace is essential when evaluating companies and job offers. This same survey showed that one in three employees and job seekers would not apply for a job at a company where there is a lack of diversity in its workforce.

"In DEIA, there are no shortcuts. Every level of an organization's hierarchy must engage in DEIA research and analysis. Too many people try to cram unconscious bias training into their schedules and then clap their hands together as if they have accomplished something," says Gooptim board adviser and DEIA champion, Jack Willson. "Companies must create for the whole public, not just for a select few. There is no end point for DEIA."

DEIA also impacts profitability. A McKinsey analysis confirmed this by finding that companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams were 25 percent more likely to have above-average profitability than companies in the fourth quartile; for ethnic and cultural diversity, it was 36 percent.

