Evolution Hair Loss Institute and Advanced Trichology Celebrate 20 Years of Business

The companies also ranked #1,159 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, showing 559% 3-year growth

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) October 20, 2022

Evolution Hair Loss Institute and Advanced Trichology by certified trichologist William Gaunitz, FWTS, celebrate 20 years of business and their third year in a row ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately-owned companies.

William Gaunitz set out to remove the stigma surrounding hair loss. In 2002, he took the first step on that journey by opening his first low-level laser therapy clinic, Evolution Hair Loss Institute, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Gaunitz created a holistic, inviting space that was met with enthusiastic clients and high praise, ultimately becoming the launchpad for Gaunitz disrupting the hair loss, growth, and scalp health industry.

The expansion of Evolution Hair Loss Institute was not linear, with Gaunitz succumbing to challenges many entrepreneurs experience including initial partnership issues, expansion problems, and a global economic downturn. He pivoted his business strategy and efforts to launch 11 consumer products under the name Advanced Trichology, grow his consultation practice, and coordinate global trichology conferences, and was invited to be a fellow at the World Trichology Society.

Evolution Hair Loss Institute and Advanced Trichology have achieved 1000% year-over-year (YoY) growth since 2018. Each entity remains boutique, with a lean team of six, and service and product offerings continue to expand and exceed industry and customer expectations.

"I've always aspired to grow a company to this level. I'm proud to be celebrating this 20-year milestone with Evolution Hair Loss Institute and Advanced Trichology, alongside our threepeat Inc. 5000 ranking. Finding a team that is exceptional at what they do, shares a like-minded vision for the future, and are just wonderful humans is rare, and I'm honored to be sharing this success with them," says William Gaunitz, FWTS, certified trichologist and founder of Evolution Hair Loss Institute and Advanced Trichology. "Working alongside some of the best talents in the trichology industry has allowed me to create a world-renowned program to help people live their best, confident lives. Moving forward, we will continue to grow the Advanced Trichology organization, improve the lives of many people with hair loss issues, and change the global paradigm of hair loss treatment."

Evolution Hair Loss Institute and Advanced Trichology continue to rank on the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing privately-owned companies, showing consistent growth.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

For more information on William Gaunitz, FWTS, Evolution Hair Loss Institute, and Advanced Trichology, please visit http://www.advancedtrichology.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000, please visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/10/prweb18966813.htm