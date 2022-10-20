Synovus Announces Earnings for the Third Quarter 2022

Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.33 vs. $1.21 in 3Q21

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.34 vs. $1.20 in 3Q21

Synovus Financial Corp. SNV today reported financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. "We demonstrated ongoing progress this quarter as we continue to execute our strategic growth plan," said Synovus President and CEO Kevin Blair. "Our strong third quarter performance is a result of increased productivity, deepened, more profitable client relationships as well as prudent expense management. Pre-provision net revenue of $288 million, up 24% year over year, was driven by broad-based loan growth and robust margin expansion. Credit quality was solid in the third quarter, and capital remained at targeted levels as we continued to utilize our strong earnings to support client loan growth. We are confident in and committed to our path forward by investing in our core and new business initiatives while prioritizing credit, capital and liquidity management as we face economic uncertainty ahead."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income available to common shareholders of $194.8 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, up $0.17 sequentially and up $0.12 compared to prior year.

Total revenue of $582.2 million increased $59.6 million sequentially, or 11%, and increased $82.3 million, or 16%, compared to prior year, driven by strong loan growth and higher interest rates.

Pre-provision net revenue of $288.2 million increased $47.6 million sequentially, or 20%, and increased $55.4 million, or 24%, compared to prior year.

Period-end loans increased $1.37 billion sequentially, or 13% annualized, with growth diversified across asset classes and commercial business lines.

Total deposits declined $1.34 billion sequentially, or 3%, primarily resulting from higher-rate, non-bank liquidity alternatives for clients, seasonality, and excess liquidity deployment.

Credit quality metrics continue to remain at strong levels with sequential improvement in the NPA ratio, stable NPL and criticized/classified loan ratios, and a historically low net charge-off ratio.

Maintained preliminary CET1 ratio of 9.51% as robust capital generation continued to support client loan growth.

Third Quarter Summary

Reported Adjusted (dollars in thousands) 3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 Net income available to common shareholders $ 194,753 $ 169,761 $ 178,482 $ 195,481 $ 171,018 $ 177,760 Diluted earnings per share 1.33 1.16 1.21 1.34 1.17 1.20 Total revenue 582,217 522,654 499,872 N/A N/A N/A Total loans 42,571,458 41,204,780 38,341,030 N/A N/A N/A Total deposits 47,697,564 49,034,700 47,688,419 N/A N/A N/A Return on avg assets 1.39 % 1.26 % 1.34 % 1.39 % 1.27 % 1.33 % Return on avg common equity 18.66 16.48 14.96 18.73 16.60 14.90 Return on avg tangible common equity 21.29 18.84 16.85 21.37 18.98 16.79 Net interest margin 3.49 3.22 3.01 N/A N/A N/A Efficiency ratio-TE(1)(2) 50.41 53.87 53.34 49.98 53.43 52.96 NCO ratio-QTD 0.04 0.16 0.22 N/A N/A N/A NPA ratio 0.32 0.33 0.45 N/A N/A N/A (1) Taxable equivalent (2) Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio

Balance Sheet

Loans* (dollars in millions) 3Q22 2Q22 Linked Quarter Change Linked Quarter % Change 3Q21 Year/Year Change Year/Year % Change Commercial & industrial** $ 21,212.5 $ 20,778.3 $ 434.2 2 % $ 18,994.3 $ 2,218.2 12 % Commercial real estate 12,288.0 11,503.4 784.5 7 10,574.1 1,713.9 16 Consumer 9,071.0 8,923.0 147.9 2 8,772.7 298.3 3 Total loans $ 42,571.5 $ 41,204.8 $ 1,366.7 3 % $ 38,341.0 $ 4,230.4 11 % *Amounts may not total due to rounding **Includes PPP balances of $42.8 million, $86.7 million, and $782.2 million at 3Q22, 2Q22, and 3Q21, respectively.

Total loans ended the quarter at $42.57 billion, up $1.37 billion sequentially, or 13% annualized.

Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans increased $434.2 million sequentially, led by broad based growth within our Wholesale Banking segment and higher utilization from commitments.

CRE loans increased $784.5 million sequentially, led by growth in multi-family loans and our Specialty Healthcare group in addition to the impact of a slowdown in payoffs.

Consumer loans increased $147.9 million sequentially led by home equity and mortgage.

Deposits* (dollars in millions) 3Q22 2Q22 Linked Quarter Change Linked Quarter % Change 3Q21 Year/Year Change Year/Year % Change Non-interest-bearing DDA $ 15,373.7 $ 15,781.1 $ (407.4 ) (3 )% $ 14,832.9 $ 540.8 4 % Interest-bearing DDA 5,776.8 6,327.1 (550.3 ) (9 ) 6,056.0 (279.2 ) (5 ) Money market 12,918.6 13,793.0 (874.5 ) (6 ) 14,267.4 (1,348.9 ) (9 ) Savings 1,470.1 1,498.7 (28.6 ) (2 ) 1,380.4 89.7 6 Public funds 5,549.7 5,863.9 (314.2 ) (5 ) 5,791.6 (241.9 ) (4 ) Time deposits 2,110.9 2,147.8 (36.8 ) (2 ) 2,579.3 (468.4 ) (18 ) Brokered deposits 4,497.8 3,623.1 874.7 24 2,780.7 1,717.1 62 Total deposits $ 47,697.6 $ 49,034.7 $ (1,337.1 ) (3 )% $ 47,688.4 $ 9.1 — % *Amounts may not total due to rounding

Total deposits ended the quarter at $47.70 billion, down $1.34 billion sequentially, impacted by higher-rate, non-bank liquidity alternatives for clients, seasonality, and excess liquidity deployment.

Total deposit costs increased 23 bps sequentially to 0.38% and were primarily impacted by the rising rate environment.

Income Statement Summary** (in thousands, except per share data) 3Q22 2Q22 Linked Quarter Change Linked Quarter % Change 3Q21 Year/Year Change Year/Year % Change Net interest income $ 477,919 $ 425,388 $ 52,531 12 % $ 384,917 $ 93,002 24 % Non-interest revenue 104,298 97,266 7,032 7 114,955 (10,657 ) (9 ) Non-interest expense 294,010 282,051 11,959 4 267,032 26,978 10 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 25,581 12,688 12,893 102 (7,868 ) 33,449 nm Income before taxes $ 262,626 $ 227,915 $ 34,711 15 % $ 240,708 $ 21,918 9 % Income tax expense 59,582 49,863 9,719 19 53,935 5,647 10 Preferred stock dividends 8,291 8,291 — — 8,291 — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 194,753 $ 169,761 $ 24,992 15 % $ 178,482 $ 16,271 9 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 146,418 146,315 103 — % 147,701 (1,283 ) (1 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.16 $ 0.17 15 $ 1.21 $ 0.12 10 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.34 1.17 0.17 15 1.20 0.14 12 Effective tax rate 22.69 % 21.88 % 22.41 % ** Amounts may not total due to rounding

Core Performance

Net interest income of $477.9 million was up $52.5 million sequentially, or 12%, and increased $93.0 million, or 24%, compared to prior year, driven by strong loan growth and higher rates. Net interest margin was 3.49%, up 27 bps sequentially, aided by higher interest rates and deposit pricing discipline.



Non-interest revenue increased $7.0 million, or 7%, sequentially and decreased $10.7 million, or 9%, compared to prior year. The quarter-over-quarter increase was largely due to a prior quarter $7 million write-down on a minority fintech investment. Year-over-year decline was primarily related to the continued challenging residential mortgage banking environment and prior year gains on equity investments, partially offset by increases in wealth revenue, brokerage revenue, and card fee income categories.



Non-interest expense increased $12.0 million, or 4%, sequentially and increased $27.0 million, or 10%, compared to prior year. Adjusted non-interest expense increased $10.5 million, or 4%, sequentially and increased $27.1 million, or 10%, compared to prior year. Increases were primarily due to higher performance-based incentives, merit-related salary increases, and operating costs related to realized revenue growth and investments in new growth initiatives.



Credit quality ratios remain historically strong. The non-performing loan and asset ratios were 0.29% and 0.32%, respectively; the net charge-off ratio for the quarter was 0.04%, and total past dues were 0.15% of total loans outstanding.

Provision for credit losses of $25.6 million increased $12.9 million sequentially and increased $33.4 million compared to prior year. Drivers of the increase included loan growth and a modest increase in the allowance for credit losses coverage ratio (to loans) of 2 bps sequentially, a result of deteriorating economic conditions mostly offset by continued strong credit quality.

Capital Ratios 3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio 9.51 % * 9.46 % 9.58 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.58 * 10.56 10.79 Total risk-based capital ratio 12.44 * 12.43 12.92 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.04 * 9.03 8.78 Tangible common equity ratio 5.52 6.26 7.68 * Ratios are preliminary.

Capital

Preliminary CET1 ratio improved 5 bps during the quarter to 9.51%, and the preliminary total risk-based capital ratio of 12.44% improved 1 bps from the previous quarter as capital generated through earnings helped offset the impact of loan growth.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) 3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 Adjusted non-interest expense Total non-interest expense $ 294,010 $ 282,051 $ 267,032 Subtract: Earnout liability adjustments — — 243 Subtract/add: Restructuring charges (956 ) 1,850 (319 ) Subtract: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative — (3,500 ) — Subtract/add: Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation 1,076 3,240 97 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 294,130 $ 283,641 $ 267,053 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio Adjusted non-interest expense $ 294,130 $ 283,641 $ 267,053 Subtract: Amortization of intangibles (2,118 ) (2,118 ) (2,379 ) Adjusted tangible non-interest expense $ 292,012 $ 281,523 $ 264,674 Net interest income $ 477,919 $ 425,388 $ 384,917 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 972 960 736 Add: Total non-interest revenue 104,298 97,266 114,955 Total TE revenue 583,189 523,614 500,608 Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net — — (962 ) Subtract/add: Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation 1,076 3,240 97 Total adjusted revenue $ 584,265 $ 526,854 $ 499,743 Efficiency ratio-TE 50.41 % 53.87 % 53.34 % Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio 49.98 53.43 52.96

Adjusted return on average assets Net income $ 203,044 $ 178,052 $ 186,773 Add: Earnout liability adjustments — — (243 ) Add/subtract: Restructuring charges 956 (1,850 ) 319 Add: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative — 3,500 — Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net — — (962 ) Add/subtract: Tax effect of adjustments (1) (228 ) (393 ) 164 Adjusted net income $ 203,772 $ 179,309 $ 186,051 Net income annualized $ 805,555 $ 714,165 $ 741,002 Adjusted net income annualized $ 808,443 $ 719,206 $ 738,137 Total average assets $ 58,055,979 $ 56,536,940 $ 55,326,260 Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.26 % 1.34 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.39 1.27 1.33 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share Net income available to common shareholders $ 194,753 $ 169,761 $ 178,482 Add: Earnout liability adjustments — — (243 ) Add/subtract: Restructuring charges 956 (1,850 ) 319 Add: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative — 3,500 — Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net — — (962 ) Add/subtract: Tax effect of adjustments (1) (228 ) (393 ) 164 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 195,481 $ 171,018 $ 177,760 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 146,418 146,315 147,701 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.16 $ 1.21 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.34 1.17 1.20

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity Net income available to common shareholders $ 194,753 $ 169,761 $ 178,482 Subtract/add: Earnout liability adjustments — — (243 ) Add/subtract: Restructuring charges 956 (1,850 ) 319 Add: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative — 3,500 — Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net — — (962 ) Add/subtract: Tax effect of adjustments (1) (228 ) (393 ) 164 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 195,481 $ 171,018 $ 177,760 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized $ 775,550 $ 685,951 $ 705,243 Add: Amortization of intangibles, annualized net of tax 6,401 6,471 7,050 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 781,951 $ 692,422 $ 712,293 Net income available to common shareholders annualized $ 772,661 $ 680,910 $ 708,108 Add: Amortization of intangibles, annualized net of tax 6,401 6,471 7,050 Net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 779,062 $ 687,381 $ 715,158 Total average shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 4,141,516 $ 4,132,536 $ 4,734,754 Subtract: Goodwill (452,390 ) (452,390 ) (452,390 ) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (30,214 ) (32,387 ) (39,109 ) Total average tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 3,658,912 $ 3,647,759 $ 4,243,255 Return on average common equity 18.66 % 16.48 % 14.96 % Adjusted return on average common equity 18.73 16.60 14.90 Return on average tangible common equity 21.29 18.84 16.85 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 21.37 18.98 16.79

(dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Tangible common equity ratio Total assets $ 58,639,522 $ 57,382,745 $ 57,317,226 $ 55,509,129 Subtract: Goodwill (452,390 ) (452,390 ) (452,390 ) (452,390 ) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (29,242 ) (31,360 ) (35,596 ) (37,975 ) Tangible assets $ 58,157,890 $ 56,898,995 $ 56,829,240 $ 55,018,764 Total shareholders' equity $ 4,229,715 $ 4,584,438 $ 5,296,800 $ 5,252,802 Subtract: Goodwill (452,390 ) (452,390 ) (452,390 ) (452,390 ) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (29,242 ) (31,360 ) (35,596 ) (37,975 ) Subtract: Preferred Stock, no par value (537,145 ) (537,145 ) (537,145 ) (537,145 ) Tangible common equity $ 3,210,938 $ 3,563,543 $ 4,271,669 $ 4,225,292 Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio 7.21 % 7.99 % 9.24 % 9.46 % Tangible common equity ratio 5.52 6.26 7.52 7.68 (1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 23.8% for 2022 and 25.3% for 2021 was applied.

Synovus INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 22 vs '21 % Change Interest income $ 1,421,133 $ 1,235,064 15 % Interest expense 125,578 94,430 33 Net interest income 1,295,555 1,140,634 14 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 49,669 (51,041 ) nm Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,245,886 1,191,675 5 Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 69,428 64,089 8 Fiduciary and asset management fees 59,577 56,545 5 Card fees 45,946 38,538 19 Brokerage revenue 47,038 41,644 13 Mortgage banking income 14,922 47,312 (68 ) Capital markets income 19,704 18,929 4 Income from bank-owned life insurance 22,514 22,851 (1 ) Investment securities gains (losses), net — (1,028 ) nm Other non-interest revenue 27,768 44,117 (37 ) Total non-interest revenue 306,897 332,997 (8 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 499,081 482,408 3 Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 129,538 126,442 2 Third-party processing and other services 65,486 63,897 2 Professional fees 26,094 23,771 10 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 20,851 16,338 28 Restructuring charges (7,318 ) 1,265 nm Other operating expenses 114,779 90,576 27 Total non-interest expense 848,511 804,697 5 Income before income taxes 704,272 719,975 (2 ) Income tax expense 152,140 159,910 (5 ) Net income 552,132 560,065 (1 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 24,872 24,872 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 527,260 $ 535,193 (1 )% Net income per common share, basic $ 3.63 $ 3.63 0 % Net income per common share, diluted 3.60 3.59 0 Cash dividends declared per common share 1.02 0.99 3 Return on average assets * 1.29 % 1.37 % (8) bps Return on average common equity * 16.37 15.37 100 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 145,329 147,622 (2 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 146,465 149,069 (2 ) nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized

Synovus INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Third Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter '22 vs '21 % Change Interest income $ 551,299 453,772 416,062 418,279 412,504 34 % Interest expense 73,380 28,384 23,814 25,966 27,587 166 Net interest income 477,919 425,388 392,248 392,313 384,917 24 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 25,581 12,688 11,400 (55,210 ) (7,868 ) nm Net interest income after provision for credit losses 452,338 412,700 380,848 447,523 392,785 15 Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 23,398 23,491 22,539 22,221 22,641 3 Fiduciary and asset management fees 19,201 20,100 20,277 20,602 19,786 (3 ) Card fees 15,101 16,089 14,756 12,861 13,238 14 Brokerage revenue 17,140 15,243 14,655 14,795 14,745 16 Mortgage banking income 5,065 3,904 5,953 7,059 11,155 (55 ) Capital markets income 6,839 7,393 5,472 7,188 8,089 (15 ) Income from bank-owned life insurance 6,792 9,165 6,556 15,168 6,820 — Investment securities gains (losses), net — — — 230 962 nm Other non-interest revenue 10,762 1,881 15,126 16,944 17,519 (39 ) Total non-interest revenue 104,298 97,266 105,334 117,068 114,955 (9 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 173,334 161,063 164,684 167,018 160,364 8 Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 43,462 43,199 42,877 42,780 43,483 — Third-party processing and other services 22,539 21,952 20,996 22,791 19,446 16 Professional fees 6,755 10,865 8,474 9,014 6,739 — FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 7,707 6,894 6,250 6,016 5,212 48 Restructuring charges 956 (1,850 ) (6,424 ) 5,958 319 nm Other operating expenses 39,257 39,928 35,593 41,630 31,469 25 Total non-interest expense 294,010 282,051 272,450 295,207 267,032 10 Income before income taxes 262,626 227,915 213,732 269,384 240,708 9 Income tax expense 59,582 49,863 42,695 68,983 53,935 10 Net income 203,044 178,052 171,037 200,401 186,773 9 Less: Preferred stock dividends 8,291 8,291 8,291 8,291 8,291 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 194,753 169,761 162,746 192,110 178,482 9 % Net income per common share, basic $ 1.34 1.17 1.12 1.32 1.22 10 % Net income per common share, diluted 1.33 1.16 1.11 1.31 1.21 10 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.33 0.33 3 Return on average assets * 1.39 % 1.26 1.22 1.40 1.34 5 bps Return on average common equity * 18.66 16.48 14.20 16.11 14.96 370 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 145,386 145,328 145,273 145,316 146,308 (1 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 146,418 146,315 146,665 146,793 147,701 (1 ) nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized

Synovus BALANCE SHEET DATA September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 516,163 $ 432,925 $ 483,035 Interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank 1,260,748 2,479,006 2,103,497 Interest earning deposits with banks 32,445 25,535 23,261 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 58,448 72,387 77,627 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,867,804 3,009,853 2,687,420 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 9,587,508 10,918,329 10,481,071 Loans held for sale ($56,517, $108,198, and $152,258 measured at fair value, respectively) 696,450 750,642 550,948 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 42,571,458 39,311,958 38,341,030 Allowance for loan losses (421,359 ) (427,597 ) (492,243 ) Loans, net 42,150,099 38,884,361 37,848,787 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 1,084,060 1,068,616 1,065,256 Premises, equipment, and software, net 376,823 407,241 423,933 Goodwill 452,390 452,390 452,390 Other intangible assets, net 29,242 35,596 37,975 Other assets 2,395,146 1,790,198 1,961,349 Total assets $ 58,639,522 $ 57,317,226 $ 55,509,129 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 16,359,551 $ 16,392,653 $ 15,787,882 Interest-bearing deposits 31,338,013 33,034,623 31,900,537 Total deposits 47,697,564 49,427,276 47,688,419 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 240,210 264,133 262,548 Long-term debt 4,434,327 1,204,229 1,203,761 Other liabilities 2,037,706 1,124,788 1,101,599 Total liabilities 54,409,807 52,020,426 50,256,327 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 22,000,000 537,145 537,145 537,145 Common stock - $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,143 shares; issued 170,097,791, 169,383,758, and 169,170,589; outstanding 145,442,933, 145,010,086, and 145,483,994 170,098 169,384 169,171 Additional paid-in capital 3,916,729 3,894,109 3,883,289 Treasury stock, at cost – 24,654,858, 24,373,672, and 23,686,595 shares (944,484 ) (931,497 ) (898,707 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (1,534,314 ) (82,321 ) (5,462 ) Retained earnings 2,084,541 1,709,980 1,567,366 Total shareholders' equity 4,229,715 5,296,800 5,252,802 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 58,639,522 $ 57,317,226 $ 55,509,129

Synovus AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, AND YIELDS/RATES (Unaudited) Third Quarter 2022 Second Quarter 2022 Third Quarter 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Commercial loans (1) (2) (3) $ 32,836,799 $ 384,995 4.65 % $ 31,870,387 $ 308,442 3.88 % $ 28,984,837 $ 285,445 3.91 % Consumer loans (1) (2) 8,931,573 94,425 4.21 8,720,488 83,826 3.86 8,549,296 84,615 3.94 Less: Allowance for loan losses (419,160 ) — — (415,372 ) — — (514,828 ) — — Loans, net 41,349,212 479,420 4.60 40,175,503 392,268 3.92 37,019,305 370,060 3.97 Investment securities available for sale 11,126,705 53,550 1.93 11,153,091 50,312 1.81 9,876,651 35,876 1.45 Trading account assets 16,771 81 1.93 11,987 73 2.44 5,192 15 1.15 Other earning assets(4) 1,012,717 5,791 2.24 813,028 1,660 0.81 3,271,501 1248 0.15 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 244,879 1,412 2.31 179,837 1,820 4.05 159,741 501 1.26 Mortgage loans held for sale 66,601 862 5.18 85,299 921 4.32 196,032 1,410 2.88 Other loans held for sale 892,805 11,155 4.89 725,762 7,678 4.19 527,736 4,130 3.06 Total interest earning assets 54,709,690 $ 552,271 4.01 % 53,144,507 $ 454,732 3.43 % 51,056,158 $ 413,240 3.22 % Cash and due from banks 557,537 538,647 611,783 Premises and equipment 383,189 385,457 447,046 Other real estate 2,398 11,439 1,513 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 1,080,914 1,077,231 1,061,478 Other assets(5) 1,322,251 1,379,659 2,148,282 Total assets $ 58,055,979 $ 56,536,940 $ 55,326,260 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,436,922 $ 5,782 0.27 % $ 9,513,334 $ 3,598 0.15 % $ 8,463,325 $ 2,192 0.10 % Money market accounts 15,411,450 20,696 0.53 15,328,395 6,850 0.18 15,597,723 6,081 0.15 Savings deposits 1,508,312 84 0.02 1,506,195 72 0.02 1,377,089 60 0.02 Time deposits 2,270,163 2,428 0.42 2,829,684 1,688 0.24 3,424,028 3,572 0.41 Brokered deposits 3,899,669 17,927 1.82 2,878,536 6,293 0.88 2,859,123 4,181 0.58 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 240,412 641 1.04 246,737 219 0.35 202,525 36 0.07 Other short-term borrowings 702,443 3,666 2.04 478,469 896 0.74 — — — Long-term debt 2,656,939 22,156 3.29 878,413 8,768 3.99 1,203,500 11,465 3.81 Total interest-bearing liabilities 35,126,310 $ 73,380 0.81 % 33,659,763 $ 28,384 0.33 % 33,127,313 $ 27,587 0.33 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 16,904,353 16,959,850 15,755,929 Other liabilities 1,346,655 1,247,646 1,171,119 Shareholders' equity 4,678,661 4,669,681 5,271,899 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 58,055,979 $ 56,536,940 $ 55,326,260 Net interest income and net interest margin, taxable equivalent (6) $ 478,891 3.49 % $ 426,348 3.22 % $ 385,653 3.01 % Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment 972 960 736 Net interest income $ 477,919 $ 425,388 $ 384,917

(1) Average loans are shown net of deferred fees and costs. NPLs are included. (2) Interest income includes net loan fees as follows: Third Quarter 2022 — $11.9 million, Second Quarter 2022 — $13.0 million, and Third Quarter 2021 — $30.4 million. (3) Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a taxable-equivalent basis. (4) Includes interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank, interest earning deposits with banks, and federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. (5) Includes average net unrealized gains/(losses) on investment securities available for sale of $(1.06) billion, $(923.1) million, and $66.6 million for the Third Quarter 2022, Second Quarter 2022, and Third Quarter 2021, respectively. (6) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income-taxable equivalent by average total interest earning assets.

Synovus AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, AND YIELDS/RATES (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Commercial loans (1) (2) (3) $ 31,828,932 $ 974,024 4.09 % $ 29,611,970 $ 864,322 3.90 % Consumer loans (1) (2) 8,749,927 259,619 3.95 8,466,505 251,081 3.95 Less: Allowance for loan losses (419,478 ) (558,336 ) Loans, net 40,159,381 1,233,643 4.11 37,520,139 1,115,403 3.97 Investment securities available for sale 11,179,378 151,111 1.80 9,171,573 98,631 1.43 Trading account assets 12,640 193 2.04 3,703 44 1.60 Other earning assets(4) 1,245,102 8,267 0.88 2,940,049 2,705 0.12 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 195,238 3,917 2.67 158,921 1,971 1.65 Mortgage loans held for sale 85,126 2,665 4.17 228,458 4,926 2.87 Other loans held for sale 739,627 24,133 4.30 600,776 13,685 3.00 Total interest earning assets 53,616,492 $ 1,423,929 3.55 % 50,623,619 $ 1,237,365 3.27 % Cash and due from banks 548,322 567,702 Premises and equipment 389,083 453,339 Other real estate 8,498 1,579 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 1,076,381 1,056,257 Other assets(5) 1,515,226 2,145,850 Total assets $ 57,154,002 $ 54,848,346 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 9,162,519 $ 11,752 0.17 % $ 8,544,720 $ 7,606 0.12 % Money market accounts 15,592,834 32,896 0.28 15,475,212 21,994 0.19 Savings deposits 1,491,893 223 0.02 1,310,470 164 0.02 Time deposits 2,700,505 6,254 0.31 3,787,892 15,507 0.55 Brokered deposits 3,192,848 27,952 1.17 3,093,485 15,204 0.66 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 227,335 871 0.51 205,316 104 0.07 Other short-term borrowings 397,744 4,561 1.51 — — — Long-term debt 1,512,059 41,069 3.61 1,203,054 33,851 3.75 Total interest-bearing liabilities 34,277,737 $ 125,578 0.48 % 33,620,149 $ 94,430 0.37 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 16,786,794 14,885,880 Other liabilities 1,247,020 1,149,209 Shareholders' equity 4,842,451 5,193,108 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 57,154,002 $ 54,848,346 Net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin (6) $ 1,298,351 3.24 % $ 1,142,935 3.02 % Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment 2,796 2,301 Net interest income $ 1,295,555 $ 1,140,634

(1) Average loans are shown net of deferred fees and costs. NPLs are included. (2) Interest income includes net loan fees as follows: 2022 — $45.6 million and 2021 — $90.8 million. (3) Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a taxable-equivalent basis. (4) Includes interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank, interest earning deposits with banks, and federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. (5) Includes average net unrealized gains/(losses) on investment securities available for sale of $(747.7) million and $73.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (6) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income-taxable equivalent by average total interest earning assets.

Synovus LOANS OUTSTANDING BY TYPE (Unaudited) Total Loans Total Loans Linked Quarter Total Loans Year/Year (Dollars in thousands) Loan Type September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 % Change September 30, 2021 % Change Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural $ 13,254,966 $ 13,018,089 2 % $ 11,864,362 12 % Owner-Occupied 7,957,550 7,760,236 3 7,129,926 12 Total Commercial & Industrial 21,212,516 20,778,325 2 18,994,288 12 Multi-Family 2,949,172 2,547,706 16 2,197,139 34 Hotels 1,712,016 1,597,930 7 1,441,414 19 Office Buildings 2,945,771 2,680,399 10 2,341,316 26 Shopping Centers 1,441,385 1,458,902 (1 ) 1,570,020 (8 ) Warehouses 943,961 811,738 16 687,496 37 Other Investment Property 1,246,099 1,311,373 (5 ) 1,244,904 — Total Investment Properties 11,238,404 10,408,048 8 9,482,289 19 1-4 Family Construction 249,840 234,379 7 191,906 30 1-4 Family Investment Mortgage 389,787 407,476 (4 ) 421,968 (8 ) Total 1-4 Family Properties 639,627 641,855 — 613,874 4 Commercial Development 92,159 109,764 (16 ) 103,512 (11 ) Residential Development 119,019 156,816 (24 ) 186,033 (36 ) Land Acquisition 198,756 186,934 6 188,378 6 Land and Development 409,934 453,514 (10 ) 477,923 (14 ) Total Commercial Real Estate 12,287,965 11,503,417 7 10,574,086 16 Consumer Mortgages 5,166,928 5,124,523 1 5,108,457 1 Home Equity 1,708,246 1,579,218 8 1,359,688 26 Credit Cards 197,978 194,290 2 199,700 (1 ) Other Consumer Loans 1,997,825 2,025,007 (1 ) 2,104,811 (5 ) Total Consumer 9,070,977 8,923,038 2 8,772,656 3 Total $ 42,571,458 $ 41,204,780 3 % $ 38,341,030 11 % NON-PERFORMING LOANS COMPOSITION (Unaudited) Total Non-performing Loans Total Non-performing Loans Linked Quarter Total Non-performing Loans Year/Year (Dollars in thousands) Loan Type September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 % Change September 30, 2021 % Change Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural $ 59,275 $ 48,601 22 % $ 77,349 (23 ) % Owner-Occupied 8,433 11,398 (26 ) 13,134 (36 ) Total Commercial & Industrial 67,708 59,999 13 90,483 (25 ) Multi-Family 2,550 2,598 (2 ) 2,396 6 Office Buildings 884 1,796 (51 ) 2,488 (64 ) Shopping Centers 742 750 (1 ) 932 (20 ) Warehouses 223 924 (76 ) 302 (26 ) Other Investment Property 641 1,302 (51 ) 624 3 Total Investment Properties 5,040 7,370 (32 ) 6,742 (25 ) 1-4 Family Construction 55 55 — 522 (89 ) 1-4 Family Investment Mortgage 3,036 3,063 (1 ) 2,364 28 Total 1-4 Family Properties 3,091 3,118 (1 ) 2,886 7 Commercial Development 422 432 (2 ) 463 (9 ) Residential Development 267 399 (33 ) 449 (41 ) Land Acquisition 980 1,093 (10 ) 1,024 (4 ) Land and Development 1,669 1,924 (13 ) 1,936 (14 ) Total Commercial Real Estate 9,800 12,412 (21 ) 11,564 (15 ) Consumer Mortgages 32,527 22,857 42 37,541 (13 ) Home Equity 7,121 8,100 (12 ) 8,702 (18 ) Other Consumer Loans 4,938 5,656 (13 ) 7,175 (31 ) Total Consumer 44,586 36,613 22 53,418 (17 ) Total $ 122,094 $ 109,024 12 % $ 155,465 (21 ) %