DIOS acquires the Nemiscau-North Lithium property

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. (“Dios”) (TSX-V: DOS) acquires the Nemiscau-North Lithium battery metal property totalling 164 wholly-owned claims for 9274 hectares along Pontax River, some 15km north of Nemaska Cree village, within Eeyou Istchee James Bay prolific lithium region of central Quebec.

This 927 sq. km Nemiscau-North project lies directly east of LI-FT Power/Kenorland Moyenne Trend lithium claims and west of Brunswick Exploration lithium claims. It is also located between the advanced Pivert-Rose lithium project of Critical Elements Corp. to the north, Nemaska Lithium Wabouchi deposit to the east and northwest Cygnus (Stria) Pontax-Lithium drilled prospect.

The Nemiscau-North lithium claims cover 5 significant lithium metal lake sediment anomalies (Lithium over 15ppm, up to 28.8ppm) combined with useful other anomalous critical elements (cesium over 2ppm; Rubidium over16ppm, up to 30.2ppm). These Li-(Cs-Rb) lake sediment anomalies are located at the margins of granitic plutons/pegmatites with paragneiss /tonalitic gneiss along a prospective 18km-long section. The claims cover a NE low magnetic lineament structure that intersects a 50km-long E-W anomalous trend (bottom lake sediments over 15ppm Li). The Nemiscau-North claims are also located at the head of a robust SW glacial dispersal train hosting anomalous bottom lake sediments varying between 15-37.6ppm Li (&Rb) for over 40-50km down-ice.

The geochemical signature is comparable to that of Pivert-Rose and Pontax-Lithium, with even higher values in the secondary environment. Pontax-Lithium (lithium-tantalum-bearing pegmatite dikes) were discovered and successfully drilled in the scope of former joint Dios/Sirios Resources exploration project under the supervision of Dios current V.P. Harold Desbiens P. Geo M.Sc.,

Field work is planned during next campaign on these wholly-owned map-designated claims. Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of lithium-ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial-scale energy storage.

