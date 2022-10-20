NovaQuest Private Equity Becomes QHP Capital

Firm will remain focused on creating value as an operationally focused healthcare investor

The NovaQuest Private Equity team announced today it has updated its name to be more closely identified to its management company, QHP Capital, L.P. ("QHP" or the "Firm"). As an operationally focused investor, QHP partners with tech-enabled life sciences and pharmaceutical services companies that help to reduce total cost of care, fulfill unmet medical needs, diminish unnecessary procedures, improve efficiency, and/or elevate patient quality of life.

QHP stands for Q Healthcare Partners – the "Q" serving as a connection to the Firm's heritage within Quintiles (now IQVIA) and also with NovaQuest. QHP will continue to serve as the investment manager for the NovaQuest Private Equity family of funds. Partners in QHP include Jeff Edwards, Michael Sorensen, Vern Davenport, Ashton Poole and Matt Jenkins.

"The QHP brand represents the collective experience of our team and a long-standing track record of investing in the healthcare industry, including 20 years of independently underwriting opportunities," said the Partners. "We will remain focused on our core strategy of developing partnerships with companies at key inflection points, in the process enhancing operations and scaling the commercial efforts of these already thriving businesses."

With more than 30 years of middle market investing and operating experience among its Partners and AUM of $1.9B+, QHP has made 22 platform and/or add-on acquisitions to date and has 20 employees. The Firm is currently investing in new platforms out of its 2021 vintage $500M NQPE Fund II, from which three investments have been made.

"We believe the QHP platform creates an immediate advantage by providing the information and relationships required to source investments, drive revenue, and execute on the priorities of our portfolio companies," said the Partners. "The combination of our target investments having a lower risk profile and insulation from the cyclical markets, along with our understanding of the tech-enabled life sciences and pharmaceutical services markets, provides the opportunity for both organic and strategic growth as well as attractive returns. We are very excited about the future of QHP."

About QHP Capital

QHP Capital, L.P. invests in lower middle market healthcare companies primarily in North America, with a focus on services and technology companies where a strategic partner and operating resources can accelerate growth. Targeting companies in healthcare and pharmaceutical services industries, QHP invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations. For more information, please visit www.qhpcapital.com.

