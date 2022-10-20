Submit Release
Shockwave Medical Announces Details for Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, November 7, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of these events on the "Investors" section of the company’s website at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com.   Investors interested in listening to the third quarter 2022 Shockwave Medical earnings conference call on Monday November 7, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time may do so by dialing 877-704-4453 for domestic callers or 201-389-0920 for international callers, using conference ID:13733213.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

Media Contact:
Scott Shadiow
+1.317.432.9210
sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:
Debbie Kaster
investors@shockwavemedical.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

