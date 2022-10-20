Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,510 in the last 365 days.

Integrated Dermatology Partners With Northshore Dermatology to Expand Its Presence in Louisiana and Mississippi

Integrated Dermatology, one of the nation's largest providers of dermatology services, recently added Northshore Dermatology to its growing national network. Well-established in the greater New Orleans area, the new Integrated Dermatology practice, led by Eric Tabor, M.D., operates four successful offices along the Northshore: Slidell, Hammond and Madisonville, La., and Picayune, Miss.

One of Northshore's premier dermatologists, Dr. Tabor graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in physiology and anatomy and earned his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine, where he graduated with honors. Dr. Tabor interned in general surgery at the University of California at Los Angeles, where his training also included neurosurgery, followed by three years of specialty training in dermatology, dermatologic surgery and cosmetic surgery in New Orleans.

Dr. Tabor leads a team of skincare experts including a dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, a physician assistant, nurse practitioners and medical aestheticians. The practice is known for combining artistry and medicine for a lifetime of healthy and beautiful skin.

"Since we first opened in 1998, Northshore Dermatology has been committed to making every patient aware of the vital role that skin plays in our overall well-being and health," Dr. Tabor said. "This new Integrated Dermatology partnership will allow us to better serve our patients and continually deliver outstanding service with exceptional results."

Jeff Queen, CEO of Integrated Dermatology, said the company is looking forward to expanding its presence along the Gulf Coast and welcomes Northshore Dermatology.

"Dr. Tabor has built a fantastic team and we're excited to support their efforts to provide high-quality dermatological care and cosmetic services to residents along the Northshore in Louisiana and Mississippi," Queen said.

For more information on Northshore Dermatology, visit https://northshorederm.com/.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Integrated Dermatology is one of the largest providers of dermatology services, empowering doctors nationwide through practice acquisitions, physician partnerships and new practice formations. Founded in 2004, the company operates in more than 25 states and enables its dermatologists to maintain their medical autonomy. With a doctor-driven philosophy and focus on high-quality patient care, Integrated Dermatology provides unparalleled back-office support, including accounting, payroll, human resources and much more. The company also offers career opportunities for dermatologists seeking to join an established practice. For additional information, visit mydermgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005953/en/

You just read:

Integrated Dermatology Partners With Northshore Dermatology to Expand Its Presence in Louisiana and Mississippi

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.