Integrated Dermatology Partners With Northshore Dermatology to Expand Its Presence in Louisiana and Mississippi

Integrated Dermatology, one of the nation's largest providers of dermatology services, recently added Northshore Dermatology to its growing national network. Well-established in the greater New Orleans area, the new Integrated Dermatology practice, led by Eric Tabor, M.D., operates four successful offices along the Northshore: Slidell, Hammond and Madisonville, La., and Picayune, Miss.

One of Northshore's premier dermatologists, Dr. Tabor graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in physiology and anatomy and earned his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine, where he graduated with honors. Dr. Tabor interned in general surgery at the University of California at Los Angeles, where his training also included neurosurgery, followed by three years of specialty training in dermatology, dermatologic surgery and cosmetic surgery in New Orleans.

Dr. Tabor leads a team of skincare experts including a dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, a physician assistant, nurse practitioners and medical aestheticians. The practice is known for combining artistry and medicine for a lifetime of healthy and beautiful skin.

"Since we first opened in 1998, Northshore Dermatology has been committed to making every patient aware of the vital role that skin plays in our overall well-being and health," Dr. Tabor said. "This new Integrated Dermatology partnership will allow us to better serve our patients and continually deliver outstanding service with exceptional results."

Jeff Queen, CEO of Integrated Dermatology, said the company is looking forward to expanding its presence along the Gulf Coast and welcomes Northshore Dermatology.

"Dr. Tabor has built a fantastic team and we're excited to support their efforts to provide high-quality dermatological care and cosmetic services to residents along the Northshore in Louisiana and Mississippi," Queen said.

For more information on Northshore Dermatology, visit https://northshorederm.com/.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Integrated Dermatology is one of the largest providers of dermatology services, empowering doctors nationwide through practice acquisitions, physician partnerships and new practice formations. Founded in 2004, the company operates in more than 25 states and enables its dermatologists to maintain their medical autonomy. With a doctor-driven philosophy and focus on high-quality patient care, Integrated Dermatology provides unparalleled back-office support, including accounting, payroll, human resources and much more. The company also offers career opportunities for dermatologists seeking to join an established practice. For additional information, visit mydermgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005953/en/