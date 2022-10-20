Six US County Governments Select BIO-key's PortalGuard® Identity and Access Platform to Provide Cybersecurity Resilience

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced that six county governments in KS, VA, NM, FL, SD, and NY have recently selected its PortalGuard IDaaS ® platform for improved data security and regulatory and insurance compliance. County governments are facing a cascade of ransomware attacks targeting the public sector, so they require proven IAM solutions like PortalGuard that enable secure and convenient access to devices, information, applications, and transactions.

In partnership with the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC), BIO-key is proud to help educate county leaders on the most imminent cyber security threats and baseline cyber defense strategies to protect their governments and constituents. County Governments are selecting PortalGuard over competitive solutions because of its flexible multi-factor authentication (MFA) capabilities and tight integration with highly secure Identity-Bound Biometrics.

Incorporating BIO-key's multiple biometric authentication options, which confirm each user's true identity instead of merely validating their hardware device, delivers much more robust protection against cyber security threats – while providing very user-friendly means to access county systems and data. The combination of BIO-key's PIV-Pro fingerprint readers, a highly accurate FIPS 201 compliant scanner for office users, and BIO-key's MobileAuth application with PalmPositive biometric palm authentication for remote users, provides counties with very flexible options that ensure a successful implementation of advanced security capabilities.

"It is no surprise that the dangers relating to cybersecurity are constantly evolving, and the stakes are high," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. "We assist county governments in delivering successful security solutions to prevent cyberattacks and better protect citizens, businesses, and critical infrastructure. County governments across the US are seeking flexible and cost-effective approaches to implementing highly-scalable and redundant IAM solutions. BIO-key's PortalGuard has proven security capabilities that provide our customers with superior convenience and affordability while ensuring that only authorized users are granted access to county data."

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors'' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

Engage with BIO-key:

BIO-key Media Contact:

Erin Knapp

Matter Communications

BIO-key@matternow.com

914-260-3158