Blue Star Foods to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (“Blue Star, the Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: BSFC), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor events.

Chairman and CEO John Keelers will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at each event and is scheduled to host presentations as follows.

LD Micro Main Event XV
Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific time
Location: Los Angeles, CA
https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_86249/conference_home.html

Sidoti Micro-Cap
Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and Thursday, November 10, 2022
Location: Virtual
https://www.sidoti.com/events

Q4 Investor Summit
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern time
Location: New York, NY
https://investorsummitgroup.com

Roth Capital 2nd Annual AgTech Answers Event
Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Presentation Time: 1-on-1 meetings only
Location: New York, NY
https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_88681/conference_home.html

About Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC)
Blue Star Foods Corp. an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: https://bluestarfoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements:
The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:
investors@bluestarfoods.com


