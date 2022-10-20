Submit Release
Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.3 million or $1.49 per diluted share compared to $3.9 million or $1.34 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2021. Net income for the quarter rose by 12% and fully diluted earnings per share by 11% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

“Truxton has managed effectively through a period of rapidly rising interest rates and declining stock and bond valuations,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Our bankers and loan administration staff have worked tirelessly to deliver the largest growth in loans in our history. This new volume at prevailing higher interest rates has preserved our net interest margin. Wealth Management revenue was stable in the third quarter despite lower asset values as we continue to attract new clients who see the value in Truxton’s comprehensive approach. Volatile market conditions will continue to create challenges in the quarters ahead.”

Key Highlights

  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the third quarter was $5.63 million, an increase of 0.8% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 11% compared to the third quarter of 2021. PPNR for the first nine months of 2022 was 25% higher than the first nine months of 2021.
  • Non-interest income was $4.3 million in the third quarter, an increase of 1% from the second quarter of 2022 and a 4% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021. Wealth management services constituted 94% of non-interest income in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net Loans rose by 7% to $606 million compared to June 30, 2022, and were up 26% compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Total deposits increased by 1% from June 30, 2022, to $790 million on September 30, 2022, and increased by 8% in comparison to September 30, 2021. Wholesale and brokered deposits were a larger percentage of the funding mix in the third quarter of 2022 and contributed to funding costs rising more swiftly.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 2.95%, an increase of 12 basis points from the 2.83% experienced in the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of 26 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. Cost of funds was 1.02% in the third quarter of 2022, up from 0.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and up from 0.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.    
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $0 in non-performing assets on September 30, 2022. Truxton also had $0 of net charge-offs in the quarter, $0 in the second quarter of 2022, and $2 thousand in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Allowance for loan losses was $5.8 million, $5.5 million, and $4.8 million at quarter end September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.94%, 0.96%, and 0.98%, respectively, of gross loans (including PPP loans) outstanding at period end.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.78% at September 30, 2022, 9.63% at June 30, 2022, and 8.99 % at September 30, 2021. Book value per common share was $23.84, $24.49, and $28.14 at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. Lower bond portfolio valuations caused largely by the rising interest rate environment continued to drive the decline in book value.
  • During the third quarter of 2022, Truxton Corporation repurchased 10,000 shares of its common stock for $663 thousand, a price of $66.30 per share. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.02 per common share.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30,
2022*		 June 30,
2022*		 September 30,
2021*
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,101   $ 6,146   $ 10,559  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   3,906     915     56,501  
Federal funds sold   -     114     2,930  
Cash and cash equivalents   9,007     7,175     69,990  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   1,835     2,038     2,538  
Securities available for sale   263,144     273,689     269,685  
       
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program   611,946     569,969     484,614  
Allowance for loan losses   (5,750 )   (5,468 )   (4,779 )
Paycheck Protection Program Loans   111     121     2,652  
Net loans   606,307     564,622     482,487  
       
Bank owned life insurance   10,541     10,490     10,338  
Restricted equity securities   2,688     3,258     3,235  
Premises and equipment, net   241     223     371  
Accrued interest receivable   3,207     2,748     2,331  
Deferred tax asset, net   7,371     5,335     -  
Other assets   9,051     7,192     6,455  
       
Total assets $ 913,392   $ 876,770   $ 847,430  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 154,049   $ 190,911   $ 161,614  
Interest bearing   635,503     591,081     571,298  
Total deposits   789,552     781,992     732,912  
       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   25,500     4,500     11,680  
Federal funds purchased   6,517     -     -  
Subordinated debt   14,703     14,847     14,604  
Other liabilities   8,253     4,469     7,193  
Total liabilities   844,525     805,808     766,389  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Additional paid-in capital   30,956     31,258     31,799  
Retained earnings   56,424     53,070     46,456  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (18,513 )   (13,366 )   2,786  
       
Total shareholders' equity   68,867     70,962     81,041  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 913,392   $ 876,770   $ 847,430  
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year To Date
  September 30,
2022*		   June 30,
2022*		   September 30,
2021*		   September 30,
2022*		   September 30,
2021*
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management services $ 4,014   $ 4,056     $ 3,874   $ 12,251     $ 11,030
Service charges on deposit accounts   99     106       97     304       239
Securities gains (losses), net   0     (30 )     0     (47 )     0
Bank owned life insurance income   51     51       51     151       153
Other   103     38       76     190       252
Total non-interest income   4,267     4,221       4,098     12,849       11,674
                   
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 6,797   $ 5,473     $ 5,026   $ 17,108     $ 13,563
Taxable securities   1,370     1,143       724     3,627       2,103
Tax-exempt securities   403     397       391     1,195       1,166
Interest bearing deposits   87     48       75     165       183
Federal funds sold   10     3       1     14       1
Other interest income   34     46       16     97       83
Total interest income   8,701     7,110       6,233     22,206       17,099
                   
Interest expense                  
Deposits   1,914     807       590     3,307       1,630
Short-term borrowings   6     4       -     10       -
Subordinated debentures   194     194       194     582       585
Long-term borrowings   23     23       61     69       210
Total interest expense   2,137     1,028       845     3,968       2,425
                   
Net interest income   6,564     6,082       5,388     18,238       14,674
                   
Provision for loan losses   284     586       199     975       291
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,280     5,496       5,189     17,263       14,383
                   
Total revenue, net   10,547     9,717       9,287     30,112       26,057
                   
Non interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   3,784     3,469       3,316     10,764       9,652
Occupancy   261     243       247     756       714
Furniture and equipment   25     29       33     87       121
Data processing   367     354       339     1,086       1,010
Wealth management processing fees   163     159       168     487       511
Advertising and public relations   30     21       25     84       99
Professional services   271     179       164     616       474
FDIC insurance assessments   77     57       57     191       141
Other   228     213       123     682       584
Total non interest expense   5,206     4,724       4,472     14,753       13,306
                   
Income before income taxes   5,341     4,993       4,815     15,359       12,751
                   
Income tax expense   1,002     883       941     2,683       2,246
                   
Net income $ 4,339   $ 4,110     $ 3,874   $ 12,676     $ 10,505
                   
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 1.50   $ 1.41     $ 1.35   $ 4.37     $ 3.64
Diluted $ 1.49   $ 1.41     $ 1.34   $ 4.35     $ 3.63
 
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30, 2022* June 30, 2022* September 30, 2021*
       
Per Common Share Data      
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share      
Basic $1.50   $1.41   $1.35  
Diluted $1.49   $1.41   $1.34  
Book value per common share $23.84   $24.49   $28.14  
Tangible book value per common share $23.84   $24.49   $28.14  
Basic weighted average common shares 2,811,768   2,822,292   2,809,307  
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,825,084   2,835,394   2,822,177  
Common shares outstanding at period end 2,888,567   2,898,167   2,879,527  
       
       
Selected Balance Sheet Data      
Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 7.54%   8.09%   9.56%  
Average Loans $470,746   $544,496   $470,746  
Average earning assets (1) $813,434   $875,238   $813,434  
Average total assets $848,148   $890,088   $848,148  
Average stockholders' equity $81,071   $83,192   $81,071  
       
       
Selected Asset Quality Measures      
Nonaccrual loans $0   $0   $0  
90+ days past due still accruing $0   $0   $6  
Total nonperforming loans $0   $0   $6  
Total nonperforming assets $0   $0   $6  
Net charge offs $0   $0   $2  
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00%   0.00%   0.00%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00%   0.00%   0.00%  
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00%   0.00%   0.00%  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.94%   0.96%   0.98%  
Net charge offs to average loans 0.00%   0.00%   0.00%  
       
       
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)      
Tier 1 leverage 9.78%   9.63%   8.99%  
Common equity tier 1 12.64%   12.97%   13.35%  
Total risk-based capital 13.46%   13.80%   14.20%  
       
Selected Performance Ratios      
Efficiency ratio 48.07%   45.85%   47.87%  
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.89%   1.85%   1.81%  
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 23.61%   22.52%   18.96%  
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 23.61%   22.52%   18.96%  
Net interest margin 2.95%   2.83%   2.69%  
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
       
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities. 


Truxton Corporation  
Yield Tables  
For The Periods Indicated  
(000's)  
(Unaudited)  
                         
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
  
 
 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
  September 30, 2022*   June 30, 2022*   September 30, 2021*  
                         
  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		  
                         
Earning Assets                        
Loans $589,142   4.50 $6,680   $544,496   3.90 $5,299   $470,746   2.87 $4,586  
Loan fees $0   0.08 $117   $0   0.13 $174   $0   0.37 $440  
Loans with fees $589,142   4.58 $6,797   $544,496   4.03 $5,473   $470,746   4.24 $5,026  
Mortgage loans held for sale $0   0.00 $0   $53   4.53 $1   $20   2.70 $0  
Federal funds sold $1,722   2.22 $10   $2,255   0.55 $3   $3,085   0.01 $1  
Deposits with banks $14,641   2.35 $87   $28,206   0.68 $48   $96,184   0.31 $75  
Investment securities - taxable $227,715   2.41 $1,370   $234,780   1.95 $1,143   $177,782   1.63 $724  
Investment securities - tax-exempt $65,706   3.31 $402   $65,448   3.27 $396   $65,545   3.23 $391  
Total Earning Assets $898,926   3.89 $8,666   $875,238   3.30 $7,064   $813,362   3.10 $6,217  
Non interest earning assets                        
Allowance for loan losses   (5,592 )         (5,105 )         (4,604 )      
Cash and due from banks $7,018         $9,244         $11,117        
Premises and equipment $236         $248         $383        
Accrued interest receivable $2,526         $2,278         $1,966        
Other real estate $0         $0         $0        
Other assets $26,238         $24,350         $19,761        
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   (20,599 )         (16,166 )         6,163        
Total Assets $908,753         $890,087         $848,148        
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing demand $358,489   0.20 $18   $365,521   0.05 $44   $368,307   0.18 $16  
Savings and Money Market $133,119   4.36 $1,463   $135,122   1.76 $594   $166,267   0.34 $546  
Time deposits - Retail $24,663   1.14 $71   $16,400   0.87 $36   $10,882   0.50 $14  
Time Deposits - Wholesale $107,704   1.34 $363   $82,376   0.65 $134   $13,080   0.44 $14  
Total interest bearing deposits $623,975   1.22 $1,915   $599,419   0.54 $807   $558,536   0.34 $590  
Federal home Loan Bank advances $5,283   1.69 $23   $4,500   1.98 $22   $11,853   2.01 $61  
Subordinated debt $14,943   5.07 $194   $14,776   5.19 $194   $14,864   5.11 $194  
Other borrowings $1,213   2.70 $5   $1,236   2.23 $4   $878   0.00 $0  
Total borrowed funds $21,439   4.06 $222   $20,512   4.25 $220   $27,595   3.61 $255  
Total interest bearing liabilities $645,414   1.31 $2,137   $619,931   0.66 $1,027   $586,131   0.46 $845  
Net interest rate spread   2.58 $6,529     2.64 $6,037     2.64 $5,372  
Non-interest bearing deposits $185,567         $193,872         $174,464        
Other liabilities $4,854         $3,092         $6,482        
Stockholder's equity $72,918         $73,192         $81,071        
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $908,753         $890,087         $848,148        
Cost of funds   1.02       0.50       0.44    
Net interest margin   2.95       2.83       2.69    
                         
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.             
                         
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category. 

  
 


Truxton Corporation  
Yield Tables  
For The Periods Indicated  
(000's)  
(Unaudited)  
                     
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
  
 
 
  Nine Months Ended     Nine Months Ended    
  September 30, 2022*     September 30, 2021*    
                     
  Average  
Balances		 Rates/ 
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Balances		 Rates/ 
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		    
                     
Earning Assets                    
Loans $544,462   4.07 $16,565     $448,717   3.72 $12,496    
Loan fees $0   0.14 $551     $0   0.32 $1,068    
Loans with fees $544,462   4.20 $17,116     $448,717   4.04 $13,564    
Mortgage loans held for sale $38   4.12 $1     $74   3.02 $2    
Federal funds sold $1,904   0.95 $14     $2,464   0.08 $1    
Deposits with banks $25,553   0.87 $165     $72,445   0.34 $182    
Investment securities - taxable $234,000   2.07 $3,627     $163,932   1.71 $2,103    
Investment securities - tax-exempt $65,961   3.26 $1,195     $64,543   3.25 $1,166    
Total Earning Assets $871,918   3.45 $22,118     $752,175   3.10 $17,018    
Non interest earning assets                    
Allowance for loan losses   (5,161 )           (4,574 )        
Cash and due from banks $8,099           $10,666          
Premises and equipment $260           $405          
Accrued interest receivable $2,291           $2,096          
Other real estate $0           $0          
Other assets $23,710           $19,840          
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   (12,538 )           5,442          
Total Assets $888,579           $786,050          
Interest bearing liabilities                    
Interest bearing demand $362,327   0.03 $90     $329,007   0.03 $67    
Savings and Money Market $144,003   2.40 $2,580     $146,909   1.34 $1,479    
Time deposits - Retail $17,317   0.92 $119     $9,707   0.60 $44    
Time Deposits - Wholesale $76,873   0.90 $518     $19,176   0.28 $40    
Total interest bearing deposits $600,520   0.74 $3,307     $504,799   0.43 $1,630    
Federal home Loan Bank advances $5,350   1.69 $69     $14,130   1.96 $210    
Subordinated debt $14,861   5.16 $582     $14,781   5.22 $586    
Other borrowings $1,112   2.31 $10     $1,034   0.86 $0    
Total borrowed funds $21,323   4.09 $661     $29,945   3.50 $796    
Total interest bearing liabilities $621,843   0.85 $3,968     $534,744   0.60 $2,426    
Net interest rate spread   2.60 $18,150       2.49 $14,592    
Non-interest bearing deposits $186,398           $166,712          
Other liabilities $4,002           $5,892          
Stockholder's equity $76,336           $78,702          
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $888,579           $786,050          
Cost of funds   0.65         0.46      
Net interest margin   2.85         2.67      
                     
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
    
                     
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category. 

  
 



