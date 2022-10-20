ReShape Lifesciences™ Announces Release of a Positive Consensus Statement on Lap-Band® Use and Lap-Band® Aftercare Management by the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS)

/EIN News/ -- Active ASMBS Members, Comprised of Lap-Band® Clinical Experts, Participated in a Consensus Process to Yield Recommendations for Optimal Aftercare



ASMBS Reasserts Endorsement of the Lap-Band® as a Safe and Effective Weight Loss Procedure

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences™ (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) has issued a Consensus Statement on Lap-Band® use and aftercare management entitled, “American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Consensus Statement on Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Management.”

In order to formulate its Consensus Statement, the ASMBS Integrated Health Clinical Issues Committee surveyed a total of thirty-nine Lap-Band® surgeons and integrated health program members, considered to be experts in the management of Lap-Band® patients. A formal modified Delphi, 2-stage consensus approach was conducted on Lap-Band® management. Thirty-four consensus statements were developed following a literature search on a wide range of laparoscopic adjustable gastric band (LAGB) topics, and a 5-point Likert scale was implemented to measure consensus agreement among the participants, who agreed to participate in two rounds of Delphi questionnaires. Consensus was set a priori at 75% agreement, defined as the proportion of participants responding with agreement (i.e., 4 or 5) or disagreement (i.e., 1 or 2) on the Likert scale. Consensus Statements were then issued on six domains including behavioral health, nutrition, identification and management of weight loss complications, medical management, special populations and follow-up assessment of Lap-Band® patients.

“Lap-Band® management continues to be an important part of many metabolic and bariatric surgery practices, including my own,” stated Christine Ren-Fielding, MD, the primary author of the Consensus Statement and a Professor of Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Director of the NYU Langone Weight Management Program and Chief of the Division of Bariatric Surgery. “Our objective was to yield a consensus intended to guide Lap-Band® management and practice utilizing current evidence-based knowledge and professional experience, to support and further encourage practices to help patients achieve the best outcomes after surgery. It is critical that bariatric practices be trained and capable of providing comprehensive care to these patients.”

“Having the Lap-Band® recognized and endorsed in the new, Consensus Statement issued by ASMBS, one of the industry’s most important and influential organizations, is another validation that the anatomy-sparing Lap-Band® is a safe and effective weight loss solution. We are pleased to see that many of the determinations reached in the Statement, related to the six domains, align perfectly with ReShape’s own evidence-based, best practices recommendations,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. “The Consensus Statement issued by experts in the Lap-Band® procedure has also concluded that proper aftercare, related to behavioral health and nutrition, is critical to the success of the weight loss procedure. We believe that our nationwide, reshapecare™ program aligns with this critical component of Lap-Band® treatment, through which we offer effective and convenient virtual health coaching for all weight loss patients including pre- and post-surgical bariatric patients. Additionally, our philosophy is to partner with organizations such as the ASMBS to identify and train surgeons, utilizing comprehensive programs, to have them provide the long-term care required to achieve safe, durable weight loss results.”

About ReShape Lifesciences™

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. Reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

CONTACTS

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

949-276-6042

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

(917)-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com