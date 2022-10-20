Spod Lithium Corp. Engages Dahrouge Geological Consulting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOD LITHIUM CORP. (“SPOD” or the “Company”) (CSE: SPOD) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. (“Dahrouge”) to carry out an initial exploration program and ongoing geological services on the Company’s Megali and Lithium Grande 4 properties in the James Bay Territory in the province of Quebec. Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. has confirmed experience in the area and has a well-established operational capacity in James Bay. Both the Megali and Lithium Grande 4 projects are adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' project, and less than 2.7 km south-south-east (Megali) and less than 2.0 km south (Lithium Grande 4) from Patriot's newly discovered Corvette lithium project.



Dahrouge, in collaboration with Spod, will develop its own targets using high precision satellite imagery and interpretation provided by Japosat Satellite Mapping, which suggests numerous granite pegmatite outcrops existing on both of Spod Lithium’s projects.

The work will be mainly concentrated in the claims block portion located close to the sheared contact between amphibolite derived from volcanic rocks and granitoid complexes. This context is a well documented favorable environment for the discovery of lithium bearing pegmatites in the James Bay area.

The Megali property consists of 78 mineral claims covering a total area of 3,996.67 hectares (40 square kilometers) and the Lithium Grande 4 project consists of 41 mining claims covering 2,100 hectares (21 square kilometers).

Dahrouge provides professional geological, logistical, and project management services covering all exploration stages. The firm has extensive exploration experience in Quebec, with a consistent presence in the province since 2006 (dahrouge.com).

Japosat is a Montreal based firm specialized in satellite imagery, multispectral mapping and data treatment. See complete Japosat report on website at: www.spodlithiumcorp.com

Chris Cooper, CEO, stated: “The Corvette area in James Bay has attracted considerable attention in the emerging Lithium market with a continuous stream of impressive drill results coming from the nearby Patriot Battery Metal Corp. Corvette project. Pegmatite trends in the Corvette area appear to be included in a 2km long corridor located a few kilometres northwest of the Spod Lithium claims. We are confident in our chances to discover other Li bearing pegmatite trends with our first program starting this fall.”

Qualified person

Martin Demers P.Geo., a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Geologues du Quebec and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

About the Company

Spod Lithium Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals. The Company’s flagship assets are its Lithium properties located in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company through its website at www.spodlithiumcorp.com or by telephone at 604.307.8290.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Chris Cooper

Chief Executive Officer

604.307.8290

Forward-Looking Information

